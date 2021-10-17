CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustained-release glaucoma therapies offer customizable treatment plans

By Erich Martin
healio.com
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — Sustained-release drug delivery for glaucoma treatment offers a way to reduce IOP without relying on surgery or drops and gives physicians a way to customize treatment plans for individual patients, according to a speaker here. “It really gives us the ability to further customize our treatment...

www.healio.com

ophthalmologytimes.com

Landmark treatment: Cell therapy advances options for corneal endothelial disease

Results from Aurion Biotech's IOTA trial reveals that a corneal endothelial cell therapy showed improvements in visual acuity and central corneal thickness, according to a team of Japanese investigators. A cell therapy developed by a team of Japanese investigators has driven Aurion Biotech’s IOTA trial, and the company recently released...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ksl.com

'Nurse navigators' support cancer patients through treatment, therapies

MURRAY — On a difficult complicated journey it helps to have a guide, a navigator. That's true, Suzanne Houghton says, for the journey she took as a cancer patient. Houghton was diagnosed with breast cancer at the beginning of the pandemic, not long after her big sister, Jodi, died. "It...
MURRAY, UT
Benzinga

Sarepta's Duchenne Gene Therapy Shows Sustained Functional Improvements

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) shared new analyses and functional data from its SRP-9001 development program and the details of Study SRP-9001-301 (EMBARK) Phase 3 trial of SRP-9001 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. SRP-9001, being developed in partnership with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY), is an investigational gene transfer therapy intended...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WLNS

Spectrum Health expands access to monoclonal antibody therapy and treatment to COVID-19 patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids is expanding access to monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy to patients battling COVID-19. The expansion is driven by a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Spectrum said. “Spectrum Health is pleased […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
cancernetwork.com

Treatment Options for First-Line Therapy in Transplant-Ineligible MM

C. Ola Landgren, MD, PhD: Now, we have a new polling question. Question No. 5: Recognizing that there are other options, which of the following induction regimens would you be most likely to use as the first-line therapy in a standard-risk patient? This is, again, nontransplant candidates. Is it VRd [bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone], DRd [daratumumab, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone], Dara-VRd [daratumumab plus VRd], KRd [carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone], or other? Please go ahead and vote. VRd and DRd are the 2 winners here, based on small numbers. What is the main reason for your choice, in this previous question? The options we have here are comfort level/experience with the regimen, patient preference, overall survival data, other efficacy data, quality of life, safety and tolerability, or other reasons. There was only 1 winner here, and that’s C. That’s the overall survival data. Let’s turn back to the panel then. What are the treatment options for this first-line therapy in the transplant-ineligible patients that you would use in your clinic, Craig?
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A new protein treatment for glaucoma?

A Northwestern Medicine study in mice has identified new treatment targets for glaucoma, including preventing a severe pediatric form of glaucoma, as well as uncovering a possible new class of therapy for the most common form of glaucoma in adults. In people with high pressure glaucoma, fluid in the eye...
SCIENCE
northwestgeorgianews.com

AdventHealth Gordon offers patient-focused treatment at Harris Radiation Therapy Center

AdventHealth Gordon’s Harris Radiation Therapy Center offers a wide range of therapy to suit individual patients’ needs. “I think we have an amazing team,” said Dr. William Tong, oncologist at the center. “We’re very patient-focused in terms of not just treating the cancer but also the individual.”. The Harris Radiation...
CANCER
healio.com

What is new for the kidney care market

Below is a listing of some new products and product updates released to the renal community in 2021. Fresenius Medical Care North America’s Renal Therapies Group introduced the Kinexus Therapy Management Platform for home dialysis that supports the management of a patient’s peritoneal dialysis therapy on the Liberty Select cycler.
HEALTH
healio.com

FDA issues premarket approval for novel digital amblyopia therapy

The FDA has granted de novo premarket approval for Luminopia One, a digital therapy for children aged 4 to 7 years with amblyopia, according to a press release from Luminopia. The therapy, which allows patients with amblyopia associated with anisometropia and/or mild strabismus to view modified TV shows and movies to improve their vision using a virtual reality headset, previously showed positive results in a phase 3 pivotal trial.
FDA
healio.com

New therapy for wet AMD gains FDA approval

Genentech announced the FDA has approved ranibizumab 100 mg/mL injection for wet age-related macular degeneration in patients who previously responded to at least two anti-VEGF injections. Previously known as the Port Delivery System (PDS) with ranibizumab, the new therapy (Susvimo) is designed for intravitreal use via ocular implant for the...
HEALTH
healio.com

Surgeon shares tips for FLACS in white cataract cases

NEW YORK — Ophthalmologists who are comfortable with femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery should consider using the technology on white cataract cases, according to a speaker here. When using femtosecond laser-assisted laser cataract surgery (FLACS) in a white cataract case, it is helpful to create a controlled environment, Preeya K. Gupta,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

Gene therapy shows early promise as angelman syndrome treatment

Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have reported in the journal JCI Insight encouraging early tests of a gene therapy strategy against Angelman syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder that features poor muscle control and balance, hard-to-treat epilepsy, and intellectual disabilities. Angelman syndrome affects roughly one in every 20,000 children, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Eye rubbing, FDA approvals lead October ophthalmology coverage

The effect of eye rubbing in children and FDA approvals lead Healio/OSN coverage in October. Read the best-performing articles below. OCT study shows effect of eye rubbing in children’s corneas. An anterior segment OCT study showed that the corneas of children who frequently rub their eyes have abnormal epithelial thickness...
HEALTH
healio.com

Anika Therapeutics receives FDA 510(k) clearance for injectable bone substitute

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has announced FDA 510(k) clearance for Tactoset, an injectable bone substitute designed to augment suture anchor fixation, according to a company press release. Tactoset is a calcium phosphate-based bone graft substitute that features a hyaluronic acid (HA) core for easy injection, according to the release. “Poor quality...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
oncnursingnews.com

Autologous HSCT Continues to Show Sustained Benefit in MCL, But Targeted Therapies May Challenge its Role as Standard Frontline Treatment

Autologous hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation, the standard frontline treatment in treating patients with mantel cell lymphoma, demonstrated superior long-term efficacy compared with interferon alfa in a recent trial. A post-hoc analysis of a phase 3 trial published in The Lancet Haematology demonstrated that autologous hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (HSCT) induced superior long-term...
SCIENCE
hmag.com

EPTG: With Four Locations, Exchange Physical Therapy Group Offers Clients Flexibility

Founded in 2012 by Jaclyn Fulop and Drew Nussbaum, the duo teamed up to pool their extensive physical therapy backgrounds in the hopes of redefining the way PT is done. Focusing on the needs of the individual patient, EPTG’s convenient locations deliver top-notch, personalized care from experienced providers. Their impressive growth over the past few years can be credited to a philosophy that continues to evolve in step with clients’ demands.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

