Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 could be a record year for film and television production in Hawaii — especially now that a looming labor strike has been averted. After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and from the studios and entertainment companies who employ them reached the three-year contract agreement before a Monday strike deadline, avoiding a serious setback for an industry that had just gotten back to work after long pandemic shutdowns.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 7 DAYS AGO