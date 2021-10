When the Bears take the field on Sunday, they’ll do so with both parts of a 1-2 punch at running back that should hold the fort down while David Montgomery is unavailable. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweets the Bears are activating running back Damien Williams from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Williams was unavailable for last week’s loss to the Packers, which let Khalil Herbert have a breakout performance. In theory, Herbert could still get a bulk of the carries on Sunday against the Bucs. But having Williams in the lineup as a change of pace option brings an additional wrinkle to this offense.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO