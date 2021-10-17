CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Olivia Wilde Can’t Stop Dancing at Harry Styles’ New York Concert Amid Romance

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfjSK_0cU2UZVv00
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles. AlbertoReyes/Shutterstock; David Fisher/Shutterstock

VIP in the crowd! As Harry Styles continued his “Love on Tour” concerts with a third sold-out show in New York City, he was sweetly supported by girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

“Olivia was nonstop dancing on the floor at Harry’s show at Madison Square Garden,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 37-year-old Booksmart director’s concert attendance on Saturday, October 16.

The source notes that Wilde donned a pink pantsuit — which coordinated with her 27-year-old beau’s outfit from his Fine Line album cover shoot — with a white tank top underneath. She later took off her blazer as she danced, “going wild” with two of her guy friends.

“She put the blazer back on when Harry came to her side of the stage and was dancing throughout the entire set,” the insider adds. “She did a choreographed dance with her friends at one point.”

The O.C. alum first sparked fan speculation that she would attend the Madison Square Garden concert after the couple was spotted together in the city on Friday, October 15, per photos published by the Daily Mail.

Wilde — who has been linked with the former One Direction crooner since January — previously attended several of his other “Love on Tour” shows, including his Las Vegas opener and recent stop in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Olivia arrived once Harry started singing ‘Golden.’ She was standing the entire time off to the side,” an eyewitness told Us of her attendance at Styles’ September 4 gig in Vegas, noting that she stood beside his manager Jeff Azoff, Azoff’s wife Glenne and stylist Harry Lambert.

“She was very happy for him and cheered him on,” the source noted at the time. “She was hardcore dancing and clearly was very supportive. She recorded him from her phone when he was singing ‘Cherry.’”

Nearly one month later, eagle-eyed fans noted via social media that Wilde also attended his Raleigh show on October 12.

The “Kiwi” musician’s Saturday concert marked his third show at MSG, previously performing during two back-to-back shows on October 3 and 4. While the director didn’t attend either of those shows, her parents (Andrew and Leslie Cockburn) and her brother (Charlie Cockburn) went in her place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAfDp_0cU2UZVv00
Harry Styles performs on ‘Today’ TV show in New York on February 26, 2020. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

While the England native didn’t directly acknowledge his girlfriend’s family during the show, an insider told Us at the time that they seemed to be “big fans of just like Olivia,” claiming that he blew a kiss their way mid-performance.

“It’s very obvious they’re supportive and adore him,” the insider noted, revealing Wilde’s parents snapped photos and videos of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s set.

The New York native’s MSG attendance came on the heels of the revelation that she’s since relocated to the British city where her beau calls home.

“I’m finally driving a car. I feel really good about it,” Wilde revealed, discussing her eco-friendly habits and current living situation during a Vogue magazine profile, published on Tuesday, October 12. “I usually was in New York and not needing a car, but now that I don’t live there anymore and I live between L.A. and London, driving is now a thing where I’m like, ‘How am I going to participate in future innovation in a good way?’ I’ve been driving an electric car. And I’m like, ‘Ah, this does make me feel like a better human being.’”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Us Weekly

Lily Collins Defends Her ‘Emily in Paris’ Character’s ‘Annoying’ Qualities Ahead of Season 2

C’est la vie! Lily Collins does not care what the haters say about her Emily in Paris character — she loves her all the same. The actress, 32, stood up for the titular Emily Cooper in a Nylon interview published on Thursday, October 28. “A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying,” she confessed. “To have someone be optimistic, bright and bubbly — it’s sad to think that people would look and go, ‘That’s a lot.’ They’re such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she’s not infallible.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Leslie Cockburn
Person
Harry Lambert
Person
Olivia Wilde
Us Weekly

Just Days Away! Ariana Grande Teases the Launch of Her ‘60s-Inspired Makeup Line — Everything We Know

Makeup mania! Get your wallet ready because Ariana Grande just revealed the official launch of her highly anticipated makeup line, r.e.m. beauty is quite literally days away. The 28-year-old shared the news via Instagram, posting a photo of herself dressed like fictional space adventurer Barbarella from the 1968 sci-fi film. She made some modifications to the ensemble though, trading Barbarella’s space rifle for a lipstick bullet.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Returns for Season 4 on Peacock With Fan-Favorites and Newcomers Cast

Back to the beach! After The Real Housewives of Miami was canceled in 2013 following three seasons, Peacock has brought back the Floridian franchise iteration. Peacock, which previously announced the reboot was in the works earlier this year, confirmed on Friday, October 29, that the fourth season would debut on the streaming platform in December, alongside a lineup of RHOM all-stars and newcomers.
MIAMI, FL
Us Weekly

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 1 Star Captain Mark Howard Dead

RIP. Captain Mark Howard, who led the Ionian Princess during season 1 of Below Deck Mediterranean, has died. According to the Fernandina Beach Police Department, on Wednesday, October 27, Captain Mark’s wife, Susan Howard, was the one to find his body after returning home from a trip. The police report notes that there were “blood droplets on the floor that appeared suspicious in nature” next to Captain Mark’s body upstairs in the room above the garage. The late Bravo personality had “blood coming from the area of the right side of his face,” and had seemingly died several days prior.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Stunning Sparkler! All the Details Kristin Chenoweth’s Estimated $75K Engagement Ring From Josh Bryant

A beautiful bauble! Kristin Chenoweth is officially a bride-to-be — and she has quite the blinding bauble to prove it. The 53-year-old singer got engaged to her boyfriend of nearly three years, Josh Bryant, on Wednesday, October 27, Us Weekly can confirm. And while she kept the exciting news on the down low for the first few days, Chenoweth decided to show off her rock by the time Friday rolled around.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#The Daily Mail#Direction#Raleigh
Us Weekly

Gift a Greeting From Your Favorite Celebs With Customized Cameo Videos Starting at Just $1

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The countdown is on! We’re less than two months away from the holiday season, and it’s already time to start picking out presents. Let’s take a collective deep breath — we got this. Year after year, we try to choose products that will please even the pickiest recipients. But there’s only so many ties, tees and trinkets we can buy before we run out of ideas.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Wendy Osefo’s Daughter Spends 1 Week in the ER

The road to recovery. Wendy Osefo revealed on Thursday, October 28, that her 2-year-old daughter, Kamrynn, spent a week in the emergency room. “One minute I’m headed to LA to be a guest on @therealdaytime and the next minute I have to rush my daughter to the Emergency Room,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 37, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “When life gives you lemons (no matter how bitter it is) you make a glass of lemonade. Thankful that my @kamrynnkapri is making a full recovery, but spending a week in the ICU really puts life in perspective. Good luck to my RHOP sisters and @ashleyboalchdarby for holding it down in my absence.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Jamie Dornan Has an ‘Issue’ With ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Being Known as a ‘Bit of a Joke’

Mr. Grey will not apologize. Jamie Dornan knows the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy isn’t critically beloved, but he does wish some haters would take the movies more seriously. The Once Upon a Time alum, 39, told British GQ in an interview published on Friday, October 29, that he has no regrets about his work on the films, the first of which premiered in 2015. “Look, put it this way: it’s done no harm to my career to be part of a movie franchise that has made more than $1 billion,” he explained. “Every working actor would say the same thing. It’s provided — a lot.”
MOVIES
Us Weekly

‘Today’ Show Halloween Costumes Through the Years: Photos

The Today show is a staple in morning television — in more ways than one! For years, the cohosts have been dressing up for Halloween for special holiday tapings. From Broadway shows to Super Bowl performers, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and more coanchors have gone all out with their outfits. And after their morning celebrations, the NBC personalities continue their festivities at home.
LIFESTYLE
Us Weekly

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Movie: What to Know About the True Story Behind the Oscar Contender

“Father, son, and House of Gucci.” When Lady Gaga delivered that line in the first trailer for House of Gucci, fan anticipation for the movie reached a fever pitch. Based on Sara Gay Forden‘s 2001 nonfiction book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the movie depicts the events leading up to the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Maurizio was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the fashion house in 1921.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest’s 2021 ‘Live’ Halloween Costumes Include ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Another year, another over-the-top Halloween show! The team behind Live With Kelly and Ryan pulled off 40 different costumes for their Friday, October 29, show. “This is our audience’s favorite show of the year,” Kelly Ripa told Eyewitness News at the taping of Friday’s show. Ryan Seacrest added, “It is...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy