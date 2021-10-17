CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

A car dealership CEO says he cut staff by 17%. Now employees are 'happier' and selling twice as many cars.

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAD2b_0cU2SgWs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uc3Oq_0cU2SgWs00
Toyota Camry cars are seen at a car dealership in San Jose, California, United States on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Large car dealerships are doing fine after big layoffs in 2020, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • One CEO said salespeople are happier and selling more after his company let go 1,500 people.
  • New and used vehicles are selling for record prices, leading to big commissions.

As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the US economy in 2020, millions of workers across industries lost their jobs . Car salespeople were no exception.

Now, with the economy recovering and the auto market hotter than ever , some dealerships aren't planning to hire back the employees they cut loose last year, The Wall Street Journal reports. Dealers have found that they're doing just fine with a leaner, more efficient workforce.

Moreover, with fewer salespeople on staff, those that remain are faring better than before the pandemic, one dealer told The Journal. Car salespeople typically earn a base salary plus a commission for each vehicle they sell.

"We tried to keep the 'A' players and they are a lot more productive," David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive, said. "I think they are happier making more money."

In 2020, Smith laid off some 1,500 of the 9,000 employees that worked across the company's roughly 100 dealerships. Now, salespeople are moving around 18 cars per month, double the 8-10 they were selling before the pandemic, Smith said.

Although some dealerships are having trouble matching pre-pandemic sales volumes amid a massive shortage of new cars, margins are way up, dealers told Insider previously . That means healthy profits and sizeable commissions for sales associates, even with fewer cars to sell.

In the face of a dwindling supply of new cars, shoppers are willing to pay more than ever. The average transaction price for a new car rose to $45,031 in September, according to Kelley Blue Book, an all-time-high. Dealer incentives and discounts have practically vanished.

Edmunds estimates that in September the average new car sold for nearly $300 above its suggested retail price, a huge departure from before the pandemic, when paying $2,000-$3,000 below MSRP was the norm. These days, haggling with a salesperson for a deal is pretty much off the table, experts told Insider .

Other dealers echoed Smith's takeaways. Marc Cannon, executive vice president at AutoNation, told The Journal the chain is in no rush to hire back workers it let go in 2020. AutoNation, a publicly-traded behemoth with more than 300 locations, laid off 4,000 employees last year, Cannon said.

"We are not going to get back to pre-pandemic employment levels," Cannon said. "Why would you immediately rebuild staff if you're running more efficiently?"

Are you a dealer or salesperson with a story to share about selling cars in today's chaotic car market? Are you a dealer struggling with too few vehicles to sell? Contact this reporter at tlevin@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
torquenews.com

Toyota Service Department Mechanic Explains Latest Car Dealership Scams

A must-watch video posted by an award-winning professional mechanic who warns car shoppers about the latest scams he is seeing at some car dealerships. According to the host of The Car Care Nut You Tube channel, the current state of both the new and used car market is in a dismal state for the car buyer needing to buy a car right now due to that there is a shortage of both new and used cars.
CARS
Benzinga

Ford Gets A New Title: The 'Most Horrifying Carmaker'

Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) has topped the "most horrifying carmakers" list compiled by Bristol Street Motors. The automaker's best-selling full-size pickup truck F-150 and its peers have been named among some of the spookiest vehicles of all time based on their appearances in horror films by the United Kingdom-based auto retailer.
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealerships#New Cars#Used Cars#Getty Images Large#The Wall Street Journal#The Journal#Sonic Automotive
wardsauto.com

Exec Says GM Won’t Return to High-Inventory Days

General Motors is anxious to replenish its car retailers’ diminishing inventories, but the automaker won’t return to a time when dealer lots teemed with vehicles, says Steve Carlisle, president of GM’s North American operations. “We certainly wouldn’t go back to those days,” Carlisle says of an era when GM sometimes...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
AFP

Desperate for employees, US businesses struggle to hire

To keep the taps at his recently opened beer tasting room flowing, Peter Chekijian had no choice but to ask his main employees to come in seven days per-week. The staffing shortage has also kept Chekijian from realizing his goal of brewing beer on site, since he can't find contractors to finish installing tanks he requires.
MELVILLE, NY
New York Post

Woman secretly built $47 million company after quitting her job as an accountant

A savvy businesswoman has revealed how she managed to build a fashion firm now worth a whopping $47 million while keeping it hidden from her parents for two years. Australian fashion guru Jane Lu started Showpo, formally Showpony, in 2010, selling clothes online, but her parents thought she was working as an accountant at a well-known firm.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Will car dealerships be able to adapt to the age of electric cars fast enough?

Tesla vehicle drivers are familiar with completing most of the car-buying or leasing steps online. But according to new research from global business management consultants EY, not everyone is ready to ditch the car dealership experience. It’s a familiar car-buying experience, especially for those who haven’t yet switched to electric cars. But dealerships are going to have to adapt quickly to the changes brought by the arrival of electric cars, or they’ll be left behind.
CARS
WNEM

Trucking company says they are struggling to find drivers

The United States is seeing a crisis among its supply chains and the impact is being felt in mid-Michigan. The shortage of truck drivers possibly making things worse as the holidays come closer. William Jacobs, the Postal Director at Causley Trucking, said his company has about 20 to 25 openings.
INDUSTRY
107.3 KFFM

Where Are the Best Used Car Dealerships in Yakima for Under $6K?

I got hit by an uninsured driver a couple of months ago and I am still paying the price. Thankfully, my car insurance rates did not go up and my deductible would have only been $25 because of Washington state's Uninsured Motorist laws! I say "would have only been $25" because after I took my car to a local auto body shop for a repair quote, my insurance company said my car was a total loss.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

263K+
Followers
18K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy