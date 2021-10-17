Philadelphia man charged with bringing pipe bomb into St. Luke’s emergency room, causing Friday morning shutdown

A Philadelphia man brought a pipe bomb into the emergency room at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, causing a brief shutdown Friday morning, according to authorities.

Police on Sunday said Brian J. Kunsman, 44, was arrested hours after Kunsman was brought to St. Luke’s late Thursday for injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Lower Saucon Township

Hospital staff found the bomb in Kunsman’s backpack sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday while they were logging his possessions, Fountain Hill police officer Eric Tosado said. Borough police, who were summoned about 7:20 a.m. Friday, contacted the Allentown police bomb squad, which took possession of the explosive device.

No one was hurt.

St. Luke’s officials evacuated the emergency room for several hours, reopening the ward about 10 a.m. Friday, hospital officials said. Tosado said St. Luke’s officials handled the evacuation in an orderly manner. He also said firefighters cordoned off the area, while officials ordered patients and others in the emergency area to stay at least 75 feet away.

Kunsman was charged with illegal possession of a weapon of mass destruction, a second-degree felony, and possession of methamphetamine. He was arraigned by District Judge Michael J. Pochron, and sent to Lehigh County Jail under $50,000 bail.

Police also contacted the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Tosado said it was not clear if federal authorities would file additional charges against Kunsman.

Tosado said it was also unclear why Kunsman allegedly had the pipe bomb or what he planned to do with it.

Morning Call reporter Anthony Salamone can be reached at asalamone@mcall.com .