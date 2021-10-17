CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Lively Pokes Fun At Ryan Reynolds For Taking A ‘Sabbatical’ From Movies: ‘Michael Caine Did It First’

 6 days ago
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively often take jabs at each other on social media.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds often take jabs at each other on social media, but this one was particularly hilarious!

Blake Lively, 34, can’t give husband Ryan Reynolds, 44, a break! The Gossip Girl star took a hilarious jab at the Vancouver born actor after his latest Instagram post about the wrap of his movie Spirited. As he reflected on his time working on the “challenging” project, Ryan revealed he would be taking a break from making movies. “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists,” he penned in the post, shared on Oct. 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAiOa_0cU2QgbI00
Ryan Reynolds wrote he's taking a "sabbatical" from film on Oct. 16.

A sabbatical is term used to reference time off from a job where individuals may choose to travel or research, among other things — but eventually return to their post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39b5Ph_0cU2QgbI00
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively often take jabs at each other on social media.

Blake was quick to reply in the comments, noting, “Michael Caine did it first.” The California native’s short statement was in reference to news that Caine, 88, revealed he would be retiring from acting earlier in the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGFod_0cU2QgbI00
Blake Lively's response to Ryan Reynolds' post.

Social media was emotional over Michael’s announcement, where he said that Best Sellers had “turned out to me my last part,” as he explained he hadn’t worked “for two years” due to health problems pertaining to his spine. “I think it would be, yeah. I don’t have any… there haven’t been any offers, obviously, for two years because nobody’s been making any movies that I wanna do, but also I’m 88…There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who’s 88, you know?” he added on BBC Radio’s Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review.

A day later, however, Michael clarified he wasn’t retiring. “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that,” the 88-year-old wrote on Twitter, also putting out a statement. “Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!” he said to Variety.

Of course, we hope Ryan isn’t taking too long of a break from making movies (Deadpool 3, anyone?) — but Blake’s comment certainly brought the laughs.

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Announces Sabbatical From Making Movies After Wrapping Production on Spirited With Will Ferrell

Back in 2019, it was announced that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds would be teaming up with comedy legend Will Ferrel for a new movie musical. Spirited will be "a musical project based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol." Sean Anders and John Morris, who worked with Ferrell on the Daddy's Home movies, are writing and directing the project. Ferrell's Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds' Maximum Effort, and Mosaic will produce. Collider previously reported that Reynolds will take on the part of an Ebenezer Scrooge-like character, putting him in the crosshairs of the various ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Ferrell is expected to play the Ghost of Christmas Present and Octavia Spencer is signed on to play Reynolds' "good-natured co-worker." Today, Reyolds took to Instagram to reveal he's wrapped production on the film, and annouced he's going to take a sabbatical from making movies.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds reveals he's taking a break from movies

Deadpool 3 may be further away than we initially thought, as Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he's taking "a little sabbatical". Ryan – who's set to return as the Merc with a Mouth for a third movie – has told fans that he's taking a short break from acting, after wrapping filming on his latest project, Spirited.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
