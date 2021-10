ATLANTA — Jovita Moore, a beloved news anchor in Atlanta, has died seven months after being diagnosed with a rare brain cancer, according to WSB-TV on Friday. She was 53. Moore had surgery for a tumor on her brain in April. They were hopeful that she'd make a quick return to television. In July, it was announced that doctors diagnosed Moore with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that was reportedly not initially detected.

