San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Gas Prices Rise For 14th Time in 15 Days

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its third consecutive increase of at least 1 cent Sunday, rising 1.1 cents to $4.436, its highest amount since Oct. 22, 2012.

The average price has risen nine consecutive days and 14 times in 15 days, increasing 8 cents, including 1.7 cents on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged Oct. 8 and resumed its upward climb on Oct. 9.

The average price is 4.9 cents more than one week ago, 8.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.25 greater than one year ago.

The record price is $4.725, set on Oct. 8, 2012.

High crude oil prices remain the main culprit for rising pump prices, according to the AAA. The cost of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 97 cents Friday to $82.28, its highest closing price since Oct. 21, 2014.

The crude oil price has increased 129.9% from its 52-week low of $35.79 on Oct. 30, 2020, because of higher demand following the elimination of coronavirus-related restrictions.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Times of San Diego

County to Pursue More Renewable Energy Sources Including Wave, Offshore Wind

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously voted to support more forms of renewable energy, including wave-based, offshore wind farms and geothermal. The proposal by board Chairman Nathan Fletcher and Supervisor Joel Anderson directs county staff to research various renewable energy sources as part of a regional de-carbonization framework.
Times of San Diego

Tom York on Business: Buyers Must Save 7.5 Years for a Typical San Diego Home

It takes just over 7.5 years to save up for a down payment to purchase a home in the San Diego area, according to a new study from financial information website SmartAsset. The date for this study comes from the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey, so it may be lagging in terms of what’s happening and doesn’t account for the recent huge run-up in housing prices nationwide, particularly in California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
