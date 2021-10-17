San Diego County Gas Prices Rise For 14th Time in 15 Days

A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its third consecutive increase of at least 1 cent Sunday, rising 1.1 cents to $4.436, its highest amount since Oct. 22, 2012.

The average price has risen nine consecutive days and 14 times in 15 days, increasing 8 cents, including 1.7 cents on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged Oct. 8 and resumed its upward climb on Oct. 9.

The average price is 4.9 cents more than one week ago, 8.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.25 greater than one year ago.

The record price is $4.725, set on Oct. 8, 2012.

High crude oil prices remain the main culprit for rising pump prices, according to the AAA. The cost of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 97 cents Friday to $82.28, its highest closing price since Oct. 21, 2014.

The crude oil price has increased 129.9% from its 52-week low of $35.79 on Oct. 30, 2020, because of higher demand following the elimination of coronavirus-related restrictions.

City News Service contributed to this article.