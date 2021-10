Florida’s school mask rules are scheduled to head back to court this week, as six districts are asking an administrative law judge to rule that the Department of Health didn’t properly implement its emergency rule banning mask mandates without opt-out provisions. Last time this subject was headed to the same judge, the department abruptly withdrew its rule and issued a new one. A similar scenario appears to be playing out again. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.

