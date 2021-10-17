CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Conor McGregor allegedly attacked, broke nose of Italian DJ

By Curtis Calhoun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC star Conor McGregor allegedly assaulted and broken the nose of Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti while on vacation in Rome. Conor McGregor’s latest run-in with the law took place overseas early Sunday morning after he allegedly assaulted famous Italian DJ, Francesco Fachinetti, while out partying in Rome. TMZ was...

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were having a friendly drink... then suddenly he punched me in the face': Shaken Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor sent him flying across the room in 'unprovoked attack' at Rome party before the MMA fighter was dragged away by his bodyguards

An Italian DJ has revealed how a pleasant evening of drinking at a hotel with Conor McGregor ended with him being punched in the face. Francesco Facchinetti says he has a broken nose and squashed vertebrae in his neck after the unprovoked attack by the MMA fighter at a party exclusive Regis Hotel in Rome.
firstsportz.com

“Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me,” Jake Paul goes after Conor McGregor for attacking a DJ in Rome

The UFC’s former 2-division Conor McGregor has been in the news lately for not so good reasons and therefore he is giving people including Jake Paul and MMA fans around the world a good time to make some humour out of the chaos. The chaos being that recently Conor McGregor was accused by Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti of physical assault and breaking his nose in Rome.
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Francesco Facchinetti
Conor Mcgregor
Machine Gun Kelly
“I messaged Conor McGregor – Hey I’m robbing one of your lines,” reveals Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch made her surprise return at WWE Summerslam 2021. She received a massive pop from the live crowd in Las Vegas. But the fact that The Man had turned Heel was even more surprising than her return itself! The first thing she did as a Heel was to challenge one of the biggest babyfaces in the company currently, Bianca Belair, for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
pensacolavoice.com

Conor McGregor Net Worth 2021 Guide

Conor “Notorious” Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter’s life, career, and net worth.
The Spun

Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
Outsider.com

Conor McGregor May Need to Rename His Whiskey

Conor McGregor is a legend in the octagon. Three years ago, the Irish MMA fighter became one of many celebrities to release their own brand of booze. He stepped into the spirits game with Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. It’s a decent enough drink that sells largely on the fact that McGregor’s name is attached to it. However, he may need to get together with his marketing team and start brainstorming new brand names.
AOL Corp

Report: Italian DJ says Conor McGregor punched him 'without motivation' at party in Rome

An Italian DJ said MMA star Conor McGregor punched him and broke his nose at a party in Rome. Francesco Facchinetti and his wife made the allegations on social media and said they were out clubbing with the star, MMA Mania reported. It was hours after McGregor and his partner, Dee Devlin, had their son baptized at the Vatican.
Washington Examiner

Conor McGregor accused of breaking DJ's nose in Rome after son baptized at Vatican

Conor McGregor is accused of breaking an Italian DJ's nose during a party in Rome on Saturday, only hours after having his son baptized at the Vatican . Francesco Facchinetti says he and his wife had been partying with McGregor and his fiance, Dee Devlin, before the legendary mixed martial arts fighter punched him in front of 10 witnesses. Facchinetti says the attack was completely unprovoked and he is planning to sue McGregor.
fightsports.tv

Ugas Upset With WBA; Liddell Not Charged With Domestic Violence and McGregor Breaks DJ’s Nose

WBA super welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugas said he doesn’t like the WBA-ordered four-man box-off, which would help crown a singular WBA welterweight champ. Domestic violence charges against UFC vet Chuck Liddell were dropped after authorities said there wasn’t enough evidence. Again in the spotlight, an Italian DJ claimed Conor McGregor broke his nose after getting punched in the face. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.
miamilaker.com

UFC fighter Conor McGregor honors Mater Academy athletes

Students at Mater Academy in Hialeah Gardens filled the Lion’s Den with screams to welcome UFC fighter and former champion Conor McGregor. McGregor visited the middle/high school at 7901 N.W. 103rd St. on Sept. 23 to honor six student-athletes for their scholarship and community service. The event was sponsored by the charity Buddy’s HELPERS in partnership with the PepsiCo Foundation, and TIDL Sport, an athletic performance product company which partners with McGregor.
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor “is dangerous” and “needs to be stopped,” says Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti

UFC superstar Conor McGregor “is dangerous” and “needs to be stopped,” says Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti following their recent incident. McGregor allegedly attacked Facchinetti during a party in Rome, Italy over the weekend. According to Facchinetti, he was having a good time at the party with McGregor when the Irishman attacked him out of nowhere, breaking his nose. Facchinetti says that McGregor decided to attack him when he and his group of friends told him they wanted to leave.
