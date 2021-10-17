CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Judge limits unpaid leave for unvaccinated workers at US lab

By JONATHAN MATTISE
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A federal judge has limited the ability for now for the nonprofit running Oak Ridge National Laboratory to place employees on unpaid leave who receive exemptions to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley in Knoxville issued the temporary restraining order Friday barring UT-Battelle from placing employees on indefinite unpaid leave or firing them after they receive a religious or medical accommodation to the vaccine.

The six workers who sued have argued they were told the unpaid leave would be indefinite. Their employer said in a court filing that the leave will last 60 days — with health benefits intact — and then will be reevaluated. Those with security clearances will maintain them for 90 days, the filing states.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory spokesperson Morgan McCorkle said Sunday that officials there “remain confident our policy is legal, in taxpayers’ interest, and necessary for the well-being of our workforce.”

The judge wrote that he will decide by Oct. 29 whether to let the order expire or keep it while the case plays out. He reasoned that “preventing their (employees') placement on unpaid leave for a matter of two weeks simply will not harm” the organization, while the unpaid leave presents a “functional loss of employment” and other damages for the workers at the lab, which is about 25 miles west of Knoxville.

The judge wrote that the order shouldn't be interpreted that he is inclined to block the order permanently, and instead was put in place to avoid the “risk of irreparable harm” until a full hearing can be held.

The employees sued earlier this month, saying they requested religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine and two of them also asked for a medical exemption. The lawsuit also seeks class action status, arguing the unpaid leave policy breaches civil rights and disability discrimination protections.

The lawsuit says the workers were not offered alternatives, such as working remotely or periodic testing. All employees currently face a mask mandate at the lab.

The laboratory, which falls under the U.S. Department of Energy, announced on Aug. 26 that all staff needed to be vaccinated by Oct. 15, with a request that those who were seeking accommodations for religious or medical reasons to submit them by Sept. 15.

UT-Battelle had 145 employees request for accommodations for religious beliefs, and in 24 cases had in-person discussions with the workers. UT-Battelle received 75 requests for medical exemptions, granting 47 of them, denying 25, with three pending, a filing states.

According to the Oak Ridge National Laboratory website, there are 5,700 staff workers at the facility.

The organization discontinued the interviews after an employee on the interview list tested positive for COVID-19 on each of the two days, including one employee who was interviewed before receiving test results, “potentially exposing panel members to the virus,” UT-Battelle wrote.

The nonprofit also said "the experience of late summer and early fall shows that testing does not adequately diminish the risk of onsite transmission," and that employees working from home were "not as effective as in person work” during the pandemic. The organization also noted that as a federal contractor, it falls under vaccination requirements in place through President Joe Biden's executive orders.

“The risk posed by unvaccinated staff members was exemplified by the employees who tested positive on the day they were being interviewed about their religious accommodation requests,” UT-Battelle wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers

BATH, Maine — (AP) — Josh “Chevy” Chevalier is a third-generation shipbuilder who hasn't missed a day of work during the pandemic in his job as a welder constructing Navy warships on the Maine coast. But he's ready to walk away from his job because of an impending mandate from...
BATH, ME
KIRO 7 Seattle

Austrian chancellor threatens lockdown for unvaccinated

VIENNA — (AP) — Unvaccinated people in Austria could face new lockdown restrictions if coronavirus case numbers continue to rise, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said. The news came after a Friday evening meeting between Schallenberg and state-level leaders to discuss their response to rapidly increasing case numbers. “The pandemic is not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Is there a constitutional right to food? Mainers to decide

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — Depending on whom you ask, Maine’s proposed “right to food” constitutional amendment would simply put people in charge of how and what they eat — or would endanger animals and food supplies, and turn urban neighborhoods into cattle pastures. For supporters, the language is short...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Health
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
KIRO 7 Seattle

A moving 'reunion' for descendants of Holocaust survivors

WESTLAKE, Texas — (AP) — Anna Salton Eisen found the old pictures — wallet-size, black-and-white images of Jewish prisoners who survived the Holocaust — in a folder her late father, George Lucius Salton, kept most of his life. The Texas woman recognized the names of some of the teens and...
SOCIETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Official: Dozens of inmates free in latest Nigeria jailbreak

LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — Gunmen have attacked a prison in southwest Nigeria, freeing dozens of inmates, an official told The Associated Press Saturday. The third jailbreak in Africa’s most populous country this year raises more concerns about how safe detention facilities are in the West African nation where authorities have struggled to stem rising violence. A handful of security facilities, especially police stations, have been attacked in a similar manner in the past year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Disruptions to schooling fall hardest on vulnerable students

Even as schools have returned in full swing across the country, complications wrought by the pandemic persist, often falling hardest on those least able to weather them: families without transportation, people with limited income or other financial hardship, people who don't speak English, children with special needs. Coronavirus outbreaks in...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops

There's an intriguing subplot to President Joe Biden's upcoming meeting with Pope Francis. The world's two most prominent Roman Catholics will be celebrating a shared outlook on church teaching and vital social issues even as Biden faces unwavering opposition from many U.S. Catholic bishops over his stances on abortion and LGBTQ rights.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut Battelle
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russian COVID spike persists, setting new death record

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia is reporting a record high number of coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths as the country approaches a week of nonworking days aimed at stemming the sharp surge in cases. The national coronavirus task force said Saturday that 1,075 people had died from the virus in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

RICHMOND, Va — (AP) — Former President Barack Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, as he encouraged voters on Saturday to support Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the closely watched race. Obama accused Youngkin of portraying himself as a friendly everyman while encouraging...
VIRGINIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas: dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting and have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of Kosovo.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

Feds seize $5 million in marijuana at Port of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Buffalo seized more than one ton of marijuana valued at roughly $5 million concealed in a recent cargo shipment. A truck and trailer inspected Wednesday at the Peace Bridge purported to be carrying only bathroom vanities, but...
BUFFALO, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
66K+
Followers
75K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy