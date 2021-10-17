CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Painting the future: Local non-profit brings light to the north Wichita

By Andrea Herrera
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQKOp_0cU2LZGS00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local non-profit is using creativity to bring light and value to the north end of Wichita through an initiative called ‘Painting The Future.’

Ariel Rodríguez, executive director of Empower Evergreen, said he hopes the new initiative will bring attraction to an area that is often overlooked.

Saturday, community members gathered to paint a colorful mural that represents the area of Nomar and the City of Wichita as a whole.

“We need to make sure that we are catering to the residents that are here, and this is a very direct initiative to making sure that we’re investing right back into our community and making sure that everyone can thrive in Wichita and have a future here,” Rodríguez added.

Hutchinson welcomes home softball coach after 100 days of rehab for spinal cord injury

Rodríguez says they plan on hosting several other similar events in the future to help show the true value of their neighborhoods and what assets they have.

‘Pintando el Futuro,’ also known as painting the future, is a permanent project.

You can visit Empower Evergreen or Nomar Plaza’s Facebook page for more information on events like this.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

KDHE reports 26 more COVID deaths, 83 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says 1,893 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 4,646 have tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 187 are the COVID-19 delta variant. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
KSN News

Wichita Transit to provide free rides on Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides on all traditional bus routes and paratransit service on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. Free rides are valid for everyone riding to or from polling locations and any other trip during the day. Riders do not need to provide documentation of voting to receive a ride. Transit buses will operate […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksnw#Ksn Tv
KSN News

KSN News

1K+
Followers
810
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy