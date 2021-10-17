Dog killed, man injured in Sedgwick County fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One man was seriously injured in a house fire Saturday night in Sedgwick County.

Fire crews received the call about a home on fire by W. MacArthur Road and S. 151 Street West around 10:30 p.m.

“Several people from the area called it in that live here in the area, and then, I believe also some passerby’s called it in. We received numerous phone calls for it, ” said Division Chief Ray Hensley, Sedgwick County Fire Department. “There was an enormous amount of fire that was showing from everywhere on the structure.”

Fire crews wer3e able to get the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

One man was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.

Hensley said one dog died in the fire, but another was able to be revived.

Officials say the house is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

