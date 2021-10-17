CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ben Simmons back at practice with Sixers teammates

WHYY
WHYY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story first appeared on 6abc. For the first time since the end of last season, Ben Simmons is back with his teammates at the Philadelphia 76ers facility in Camden, New Jersey. While his teammates have said since Simmons’s return to the city last week that they don’t expect...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
Audacy

Ben Simmons lists gaudy South Jersey house for $5M

PHILADELPHIA — Not sure which is more ostentatious: the theatrics of the Ben Simmons drama in Philly, or the 25-year-old’s choice in home decor. As of Wednesday, the 76er’s Moorestown, New Jersey, home is listed on Zillow. The price: $5 million. The 10,477-square-foot mansion was built in 2019 and includes...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
All 76ers

Former NBA Veteran Isn't Surprised by Ben Simmons' Recent Antics

Lately, Ben Simmons has let a lot of people down. After struggling in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by shooting a historically low percentage from the free-throw line and avoiding taking over games in big moments, Simmons searched for a fresh start by demanding a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Rodney Ellis
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers Trade Features Zach LaVine To Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Atlanta Hawks
ClutchPoints

Sixers president Daryl Morey gets slammed by NBPA exec over ugly Ben Simmons comments

NBPA executive director Michelle Roberts is not happy with Daryl Morey’s unsympathetic comments about the Philadelphia 76ers’ wantaway star Ben Simmons. When addressing the situation recently, Morey didn’t hold back his thoughts about their plans for Simmons if he continues to hold out and refuse to play for the Sixers. He highlighted how they won’t give in to the pressure and instead find the best trade for him where they can get another All-Star player in return.
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Simmons meeting with Sixers' leadership

Simmons is expected to meet with the organization’s leadership starting Tuesday at the team’s practice facility, sources said. That will be telltale for the organization to begin to discover whether there’s an opening to convince Simmons that a reconciliation is possible — or whether Simmons’ return is simply what’s needed to get the kind of trade that the Sixers want to stay contenders around All-NBA center Joel Embiid.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Report: Ben Simmons Not ‘Mentally Ready’ To Play For Sixers, Out Indefinitely

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons will not play in the Sixers’ home opener Friday and is expected to miss “an undetermined period of time,” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Athletic reported Simmons is “currently not mentally ready to play for the team.” The Athletic previously reported Simmons is not against playing for the Sixers. Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period...
NBA
CBS Philly

Jimmy’s Timeout Sports Pub In Northeast Philadelphia Offering Half-Priced Cheesesteaks Until Ben Simmons Is Traded

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If there are two things Philadelphia is known for it’s the die-hard sports fans and our cheesesteaks. Now a local steak shop is taking part in the Ben Simmons saga. Jimmy’s Timeout Sports Pub on Linden Avenue in the city’s Torresdale neighborhood says its patrons are fed up with Simmons, so they decided to start a countdown until he’s out of town. They are counting down the days with half-price cheesesteaks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
inquirer.com

Source: Sixers, Rich Paul in talks to bring Ben Simmons back as soon as this week

Rich Paul, Ben Simmons’ agent at Klutch Sports, and the 76ers are having discussions about bringing Simmons back to Philadelphia, a league source has confirmed. The disgruntled point guard has been a no-show this season after telling Sixers brass in August that he wanted to be traded. A source said Paul and the Sixers had discussions all weekend. He could return as early as this week.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Ben Simmons is reportedly back in Philly — and the Sixers are ready for him

After weeks with no real movement on the Ben Simmons situation, Monday’s flurry of news may have been the most progress since a trade was originally requested. Monday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Simmons and his agent, Rich Paul, were working with the Sixers to get the three-time All-Star back to Philadelphia.
NBA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy