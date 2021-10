Steve Bruce will be “relieved” when he is sacked as Newcastle manager, according to Jamie Redknapp. Despite the club’s takeover by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium last week, Bruce remained in charge of the team for his 1,000th match as a manager on Sunday but Newcastle’s winless start to the Premier League season continued as they were beaten 3-2 by Tottenham.The former Aston Villa, Hull and Sunderland boss was subjected to chants from home fans at St James’ Park calling for him to be sacked but he has insisted that he won’t step down despite the mounting criticism of the club’s...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO