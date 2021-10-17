CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge GTX Receives New Colorways

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Notes: Reebok is enjoying some well-deserved time in the spotlight as the year comes to a close. The brand has been forward-thinking when it comes to the slip-on craze, perfecting the Beatnik with Primaloft and Cordura to blend indoor comfort and outdoor protection. It has also been a...

sneakernews.com

Classic Black, Red And White Take Over The Nike Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 hasn’t celebrated a milestone anniversary in 2021, but it’s taken the year as an opportunity to further flex its creative muscles. For its latest proposition, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has indulged in a tried-and-proven black, red and white colorway. Like some of its Air Jordan counterparts, the waffle pattern outsole-donning silhouette is predominantly covered in a dark tone that allows for accompanying hues to play secondary and tertiary roles. Laces and Nike branding on the tongue label and heel opt for white flair, while “AIR MAX” logos at the profiles deviate in a stark red. Visible Air units underfoot partake in the all-black arrangement that takes over the midsole and outsole, rounding out the subtle option from Nike Sportswear.
Footwear News

Nike Releases New Air Sesh Shoe Designed For Dancing

Nike has a new sneaker on the way that’s designed specifically for dancers. The sportswear giant revealed the Nike Air Sesh shoe this week and at the time of publication, only select Nike members are able to purchase a pair. The shoe was designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and was created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based dance crew and choreographers, the Kinjaz. The shoe features a mid-cut leather upper and incorporates a wider toe box to allow wearers more room for their toes while on the dance floor. Cushioning the underfoot is the Cushlon foam midsole in addition to the...
Footwear News

Resale for the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Bronze Eclipse’ Is Almost at Retail Price

The women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low “Bronze Eclipse” was one of the least talked about sneaker releases when it dropped this year but as time went on, the shoe started selling out. However, fans who are in search of the style can find a pair of the resale market and prices aren’t much higher than retail. For instance, the lowest asking price on StockX at the time of publication is at $133 for a women’s size 11.5 and as high as $177 for a women’s size 8.5. The same shoe is also available on both GOAT and Flight Club and the...
Sole Collector

Another Chance at the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15

In addition to the recently-leaked Air Jordan 1 KO collab, it appears that an Air Jordan 15 is also in line for singer Billie Eilish. @zSneakerheadz on Twitter shared early details on the release, suggesting that a Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 collab will arrive in September. Given its far-off release date, images of the project have yet to leak but a mock-up photo posted by the account shows the pair donning a tonal mint green colorway. The leaker account also revealed that additional Jordan sneakers will be included in the project but the specific models are currently unknown.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Recraft “Wheat” Is Available Now

Designed exclusively for kids, the Nike Air Max 95 Recraft takes the shoe’s most beloved features and distills it down to smaller sizes. Here, we see the variant take the shelves yet again, appearing with just a touch of “Wheat.”. More than appropriate for the Fall season, the colorway leads...
Highsnobiety

More Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Lows Are Coming in 2022

Editor's Notes: When it comes to catching Ls on sneaker releases, few rappers or designers can boast a portfolio like Travis Scott. Under his Cactus Jack imprint, La Flame has delivered some of Nike's fasting selling, most desired, and most heartbreaking collaborative drops. 2021 was an especially tough year for...
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Surface

Social media is going crazy over an upcoming Air Jordan 4 release that appears to draw inspiration from an iconic children’s book. Images have hit the net this week of the kids’ exclusive Air Jordan 4 style dubbed “Where the Wild Things Are.” The shoe dons a brown-based upper and is constructed with leather as the base and flurry patches by the ankle collar and tucked behind the tongue resembling the animals featured in the classic ’60s novel “Where the Wild Things Are” written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak. Adding to the design are multicolored eye stays wearing hues like blue,...
Highsnobiety

How Reebok & Eames Made the Club C as Collectable as Furniture

It's hard to imagine a world where sneaker collaborations don’t exist. In the past decade, we've witnessed the scale of creative partnerships get bigger and bigger, and the products they produce get wilder. Between Virgil Abloh's Off-White™ x Nike "The Ten" – and later "The 50" – Heron Preston's Mercedes collaboration, and Aimé Leon Dore's Porsche 911SC, the possibilities are endless.
Highsnobiety

Dr. Martens and TRASHYMUSE Venture into the Cyber Realm

Dr. Martens has been a brand of and for the people since its inception. Known for being a part of down and dirty workwear uniforms, but also on the feet of numerous rockstars and worn by punk and grunge subcultures, the durable and comfortable boots are a symbol of self-expression and rebellion against the status quo.
Baller Status

Reebok Introduces First-Ever Reebok UNLOCKED Week With Exclusive Drops

Reebok has announced Reebok UNLOCKED Week, the brand’s first-ever member celebration, rewarding its loyal customers with exclusive drops and early access to coveted products. Set to take place virtually from October 13-19, the program will be open to all members of Reebok UNLOCKED, the brand’s free loyalty program that only...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High "Element" Surfaces In New Gore-Tex Equipped Colorway

One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1, which to this day, still receives a heavy dose of innovation. It is one of those sneakers that has remained fresh for 35 years, and with Jumpman dedicating so much time to the shoe, it is easy to see why. This year, Jordan Brand is introducing the Air Jordan 1 High "Element" which is a shoe equipped with Gore-Tex which is perfect for handling the elements. The Fall is upon us and you can never go wrong with some sneakers that will help you when the rain starts pouring on your clothes.
hypebeast.com

Nike Preps the Air Max 97 in Two New Radiant Colorways

To further prepare for its 25th-anniversary of the Air Max 97, revealed two new beaming colorways. The sportswear house recently unveiled its plan to bring back the highly coveted “Silver Bullet” and “Atlantic Blue” offerings for the upcoming celebration. Made out in a “Silver Bullet” fashion, the “Metallic Silver” slightly...
hotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low To Receive New Colorway In 2022

Travis Scott is one of the most influential artists right now, especially when it comes to youth culture. He has a stranglehold on streetwear and music right now, so it should be no surprise that he has his very own collaboration with the likes of Nike and Jordan Brand. One of his best shoes was the Air Jordan 1 Low, which came in a black and brown offering. Recently, the shoe got another collaboration with Fragment, and now, it seems like the Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low will be back again in 2022.
Hypebae

Tekla's Linen Bedding Collection Receives Two New Muted Colorways

Back in April, Tekla launched its linen bedding collection comprised of four hues — “Cream White,” “Pearled Ivory,” “Sand Grey” and “Dawn Purple” — for the summer. Now that fall has arrived, the Copenhagen-based homeware brand has expanded its line with two new seasonal colorways. “To us, luxury means not...
Highsnobiety

Check Out These Upcoming Nike Dunk High Colorways

Model: Dunk High "University Red" and "Olive Green" Editor's Notes: As we wind into the tail-end of the year, I find myself thinking about which brands and silhouettes have dominated the sneaker game month-to-month. There's been plenty of exciting releases in 2021, but the sneakers that have been hard to miss (and easy to take an L on) are definitely New Balance 990s and the Nike Dunk Low.
sneakernews.com

The Pyer Moss x Reebok Experiment 4 Returns In New “Emergency” Colorway

Since joining Reebok in an official capacity, Kerby Jean-Raymond has taken a step back from his own collaborative works, choosing to instead craft Pyer Moss‘ first standalone shoe. But soon, after almost a year-long hiatus, the two are jumpstarting their partnership with the new Experiment 4 “Emergency.”. As its namesake...
sneakernews.com

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Revealed In New Purple Colorway

As of last Friday, the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 officially made its global debut, kicking off a series whose sequel was teased well in advance. And just this past weekend, a third colorway boiled to the surface, its look quite a bit distinct from the two it follows.
hypebeast.com

notwoways' OG Sneaker Returns in Vibrant "saphfire" Colorway

The London-based emerging sneaker label notwoways has returned for Fall/Winter 2021, re-introducing its OG silhouette that debuted in August last year with a new take, dubbed “saphfire.”. Last year’s “exuberance” iteration kicked off notwoways’ sell-out success, and this silhouette now appears in a mixture of “Coastal Blue/notwoways Orange/Sapphire/Ice.” The brand’s...
Baller Status

Reebok Unveils Keith Haring Collection

Reebok has announced its upcoming Keith Haring Collection, bringing to life the art of Keith Haring through five different sneakers. For the drop, the silhouettes chosen include the Classic Leather, Classic Leather Legacy AZ, Club C and Club C Legacy. Haring’s work is inextricably intertwined with 1980s street culture in New York—simultaneously the era when Reebok’s DNA was becoming deeply embedded in American culture.
Highsnobiety

adidas YEEZY Boost 380 "Stone Salt" and "Pyrite": Where to Buy

Model: Boost 380 "Stone Salt" and "Pyrite" Buy: Online via Confirmed and select retailers, such as END. Editor's Notes: It seems that the YEEZY footwear design team is once again picking up some steam as we stride through the final quarter of 2021. From the reintroduction of the YEEZY slide in three new colorways to the Boost 350 V2 MX Rock, not-so-fan-favorite BSKTBL KNIT, and whatever the KNIT RNR is – if you can think of it, West's team is making it.
