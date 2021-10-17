The Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge GTX Receives New Colorways

One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1, which to this day, still receives a heavy dose of innovation. It is one of those sneakers that has remained fresh for 35 years, and with Jumpman dedicating so much time to the shoe, it is easy to see why. This year, Jordan Brand is introducing the Air Jordan 1 High "Element" which is a shoe equipped with Gore-Tex which is perfect for handling the elements. The Fall is upon us and you can never go wrong with some sneakers that will help you when the rain starts pouring on your clothes.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO