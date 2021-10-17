CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A quick look at qualified immunity in the news

By David Mastio, USA TODAY
 6 days ago
Greg Ohlson retired from the Arizona Department of Public Safety in 2017. Laura Segall for USA TODAY

Qualified immunity has been in the news a lot lately.

It's a key issue in the national conversation on police reform. It's the topic of an ongoing series at USA TODAY Opinion , an issue in political campaigns, fodder for state lawmakers and an item on numerous court dockets.

Here's a look at some of the goings-on.

The latest from USA TODAY

Scientist Greg Ohlson told the story of how his supervisor attempted to force him to give false testimony in court and then was protected by qualified immunity when Ohlson sued. "In August, a panel of three judges on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals held that I couldn't recover my financial losses because the court had not previously carved out an exception to qualified immunity that protects government employees from discipline by their employer for telling the truth in court. In short, my First Amendment rights weren't 'clearly established' by the district court," Ohlson writes .

Scholar Joanna Schwartz of UCLA Law School debunked the common claim that ending qualified immunity would ruin police officers' finances. "I have spent much of the past decade studying qualified immunity. And all evidence points to a single conclusion: Arguments used to preserve qualified immunity – and kill reform efforts – have no basis in reality," she notes .

Opinion elsewhere

In Reason : Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor speaks out in a court order on qualified immunity, writing that qualified immunity "does not protect an officer who inflicts deadly force on a person who is only a threat to himself."

In Forbes : California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a new law that makes it easier to sue cops who violate civil rights.

In Reason : Florida cops get qualified immunity for jailing a man over a vulgar bumper sticker.

In the news

In Illinois: A new task force is considering possible changes to qualified immunity for law enforcement officers in the state.

New Jersey: A family lost its bid at the Supreme Court to reinstate its lawsuit against troopers who claimed ' qualified immunity ' in the shooting of a mentally ill man.

In the USA: Police and their unions are winning nearly every state effort to end qualified immunity .

In Virginia: Terry McAuliffe, Democratic candidate for governor, discussed qualified immunity during a debate and flip-flopped.

In Michigan: Appeals court finds that Detroit officers can't claim qualified immunity in cases accusing them of fabricating evidence.

This is part of a series by the USA TODAY Opinion team examining the issue of qualified immunity. The project is made possible in part by a grant from Stand Together . Stand Together does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A quick look at qualified immunity in the news

