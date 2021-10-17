CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Maserati F Tributo special edition sedan and SUV will come to the US

By Shane McGlaun
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSvQs_0cU2KvEr00

Maserati has announced a pair of new special edition vehicles that are meant to celebrate the past achievements of the brand on the racetrack. The F Tributo Special Edition will land at Maserati dealerships in the US and Canada this month in a very limited edition. The F in the name stands for Fangio, a famed Maserati racing driver, while Tributo means tribute.

Racing driver Juan Manuel Fangio was behind the wheel of Maserati’s 250F when the automaker entered F1 racing in 1954. Maserati makes the F Tributo available on Ghibli and Levante models in two exclusive colors, Rosso Tributo and Azzuro Tributo. The two colors were chosen because red is the color of Italian motorsports, which Maserati racecars have always worn. The bright blue Azzuro Tributo color is one of the colors representing the City of Modena, which is the brand’s home.

Both vehicles feature additional touches meant to remind of the red and yellow livery of Fangio’s 250F racing car. Both models feature yellow brake calipers and wheel trim. Levante F Tributo has 21-inch Antero wheels in Gloss Black, and the Ghibli F Tributo has 21-inch Titano wheels in gloss black. In addition, both have special F Tributo badges.

Inside, both vehicles have some of the exterior detail colors reflected in the interior with red or yellow stitching combined with black full-grain “Pieno Fiore” leather. While Maserati says the vehicles will be offered in a very limited edition, it’s not clear exactly how many vehicles will be available for purchase. There are also no details given on pricing for the limited-edition vehicles. Other than the exclusive colors, badging and special trim in the interior, the vehicles appear to be the same as any other Ghibli or Levante in performance.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe becomes the first electrified vehicle to conquer the Rebelle Rally

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe has placed first and second overall at the recently concluded Rebelle Rally. Motivated by Team 4xEventure (team 129) led by Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit, the duo took the most points in four of the seven stages to win the plum. It also took home the Bone Stock and Electrified titles while taking five of the top 10 spots and securing the top three positions at the grueling 1,500-mile trek across the deserts of Nevada and California.
CARS
topgear.com

Ford Mustang Mach 1 review: 454bhp special edition tested

A yellow Mustang with a black stripe. Must mean business!. Of course it does. And you should absolutely spec yours with £850 worth of Grabber Yellow paint, too. The Mach 1 is the most hardcore Mustang Ford has ever officially brought to the UK. Which is a bit like saying it’s the spiciest chilli in a supermarket korma. In the US they offer a Shelby GT500, which comes with a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 developing 760bhp and 625lb ft. McLaren outputs for the same money as our Mach 1.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fangio
Autoblog

Foxconn reveals electric SUV, sedan, bus under the Foxtron name

Foxconn, the Taiwanese manufacturing juggernaut with ties to Apple, has revealed a trio of electric vehicles: an SUV, a sedan and a bus. They'll be made under the joint venture brand Foxtron, which it formed with fellow Taiwanese company, Yulon Motor. Leading the charge for consumer vehicles is the SUV,...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ghibli and Levante F Tributo editions celebrate Maserati's racing past with Fangio

Juan Manual Fangio is one of the greatest racing drivers of all time. The Argentine legend managed five Formula One world champion in his illustrious career, and two of those (1954 and 1957) were achieved behind the wheel of a Maserati. To celebrate this connection, Maserati has launched special versions...
CARS
JustLuxe.com

Maserati Is Easing Its Way Into The Eeco-Friendly Segment With Its Levante Hybrid SUV

Earlier this week, we were talking about Ferrari’s plans of releasing an all-electric supercar or hypercar by 2025. Ahead of that, it will also be introducing more hybrids given the success of the LaFerrari and F90 Stradale. Meanwhile, Maserati is likewise doing something similar, but for a different platform. Instead...
CARS
Motor1.com

Maserati Ghibli, Levante F Tributo Models Arrive In North America

Maserati has a rich motorsports history, as with most automakers. To laud its racing roots, the Italian marque introduced two new limited edition models back in April, the F Tributo Special Edition. Available on the Ghibli sedan and the Levante SUV, the F Tributo Special Edition aims to celebrate the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Canada#Sedan#Ghibli#Levante#Azzuro#Italian#Antero Wheels#Gloss Black#Titano
Carscoops

Maserati Grecale SUV Debut Pushed Back To Spring 2022 Due To Chip Shortages

A month ago, Maserati announced that the official premiere of the Grecale would take place in Milan on November 16. Unfortunately, the semiconductor shortage crisis has forced the Italian company to postpone the debut of the new SUV to spring 2022. Maserati’s latest announcement states that the delay is due...
CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Sonic Gray Pearl Honda CR-V Special Edition

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.64 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" Gloss Black Alloy.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The New Maserati Grecale SUV Is Delayed to Spring 2022

It's 2021, which means yes, we are talking about yet another supply chain issue causing a new vehicle delay. The upcoming Maserati Grecale SUV is the latest victim, its debut now delayed to spring 2022. There simply isn't a lot automakers can do with the shortage of semiconductor silicon. Because...
CARS
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1957 Buick Special Riviera Sedan

While I find plenty of 1950s Detroit cars in quick-inventory-turnover self-service wrecking yards during my travels, they tend to be the ordinary post sedans that were built by the millions during the heyday of the three-on-the-tree manual transmission and nuclear-attack symbols on car radios. The more sought-after convertibles, coupes, and four-door hardtops are tougher to find in such yards, which makes today's 1957 Buick Special Riviera in a yard in northeastern Colorado an A-List Junkyard Gem.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
hot96.com

Stellantis’ Maserati delays launch of Grecale SUV due to chip shortage

MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis’ luxury brand Maserati said on Monday the launch of its new SUV Grecale would be delayed to the spring of next year due to a global chip shortage. A ‘global premiere’ for the new model was initially scheduled for Nov. 16. “Due to a semiconductor scarcity,...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Escalade Among Fastest Selling New Vehicles In September

The Cadillac Escalade was among the fastest-selling new vehicles throughout the month of September, according to a recent study conducted by market research firm iSeeCars. The full-size SUV spent an average of 10.1 days on dealer lots before finding a buyer in September, making it the seventh fastest-selling vehicle for the month. The fastest-selling vehicle was the Subaru Crosstrek, which spent an average of 7.8 days on the lot before being sold. The Chevy Corvette was second (8.6 days) followed by the Subaru Forester (9.5 days), Toyota Sienna (9.6 days), Toyota RAV4 (9.8 days) and Toyota Highlander Hybrid (10.1 days).
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

This Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing by Hot Wheels costs $12,000

That is not a typo. This Hot Wheels Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing costs upwards of $12,000 – $12,908 in today’s exchange rates, to be exact – and is possibly the most expensive Hot Wheels toy car ever made. It’s a lot of money for a 1:64 scale model car, but there’s a catch: It comes with an exclusive IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition, all neatly packaged in a glorious metal toolbox.
HOME & GARDEN
SlashGear

SlashGear

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy