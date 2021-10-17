Maserati F Tributo special edition sedan and SUV will come to the US

Maserati has announced a pair of new special edition vehicles that are meant to celebrate the past achievements of the brand on the racetrack. The F Tributo Special Edition will land at Maserati dealerships in the US and Canada this month in a very limited edition. The F in the name stands for Fangio, a famed Maserati racing driver, while Tributo means tribute.

Racing driver Juan Manuel Fangio was behind the wheel of Maserati’s 250F when the automaker entered F1 racing in 1954. Maserati makes the F Tributo available on Ghibli and Levante models in two exclusive colors, Rosso Tributo and Azzuro Tributo. The two colors were chosen because red is the color of Italian motorsports, which Maserati racecars have always worn. The bright blue Azzuro Tributo color is one of the colors representing the City of Modena, which is the brand’s home.

Both vehicles feature additional touches meant to remind of the red and yellow livery of Fangio’s 250F racing car. Both models feature yellow brake calipers and wheel trim. Levante F Tributo has 21-inch Antero wheels in Gloss Black, and the Ghibli F Tributo has 21-inch Titano wheels in gloss black. In addition, both have special F Tributo badges.

Inside, both vehicles have some of the exterior detail colors reflected in the interior with red or yellow stitching combined with black full-grain “Pieno Fiore” leather. While Maserati says the vehicles will be offered in a very limited edition, it’s not clear exactly how many vehicles will be available for purchase. There are also no details given on pricing for the limited-edition vehicles. Other than the exclusive colors, badging and special trim in the interior, the vehicles appear to be the same as any other Ghibli or Levante in performance.