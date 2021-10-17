CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Homelessness prevention is better than cure

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMV13_0cU2Ksag00
‘This eviction crisis is the perfect opportunity for the government to reinvent itself as prevention-driven.’

We have reached the cliff edge of a mass homelessness crisis. Some 4.3 million people are behind on household bills, and 564,000 people are in rent arrears.

The end of furlough has already put over a million people not only at risk of losing their jobs, but also their homes. And losing £20 a week in universal credit could be the difference between affording the rent or becoming homeless (‘Choice between using shower or oven’: harsh realities of universal credit cut, 6 October).

When I ask people what they think about the threat of mass homelessness, they refer to getting people out of rough sleeping. But this very pressing need can take the focus off the thousands who could, through pandemic-created poverty, be evicted – and they and their children could end up sofa-surfing into temporary accommodation and headfirst into homelessness.

The problem, of course, is that governments always respond to emergencies. The ambulance at the bottom of the cliff, rather than a fence at the top, makes up nearly all of government social planning, with some little, more ambitious initiatives around the edges to look good.

Keeping people in their homes, paying their rent, paying off their arrears and getting them into work again, or into skills enhancement so they can change jobs, is vastly more sensible than letting people slip into homelessness. This eviction crisis is the perfect opportunity for the government to reinvent itself as prevention-driven. Imagine what kind of world we would live in if prevention came first.

Comments / 19

Freya'sdottir X
6d ago

the more free stuff you give out, the more unwilling or unable people become in taking care of themselves. stop enabling poverty and uselessness. people have to take more personal responsibility. some people will continue to be uselessness no matter how much you do for them.

Reply(2)
9
Robert Frost
6d ago

Tax something and you get less of it, subsidize something and you get more of it. In the wisdom only the professionally useless people known as politicians and their drones possess, they've decided the way to cure homelessness is tax the hard working Americans to subsidize the homeless, then look surprised that homelessness has increased in every city that subsidizes it.

Reply(5)
3
Taniya Jessie
6d ago

so who is thinking about the landlords? how are they suppose to keep electricity and water on if they are not being paid rent? this is a big issue. I don't want anyone homeless, think of everyone.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Republic

Report: More than 1,800 Solano students either homeless or in foster care

FAIRFIELD — Solano County has an estimated 1,400 students listed as homeless and several hundred more in foster care. Those numbers were reported Wednesday to the Solano County Office of Education’s Board of Trustees, which heard presentations from Student Programs and Support, the Elite Charter School, human resources and state and federal legislative updates.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Poverty
Daily Californian

Ending homelessness is cheaper than doing nothing

Despite being the wealthiest nation on earth, the United States has a total homeless population of more than five hundred thousand. This situation is clearly abhorrent; yet, we fail to see any substantive effort made to improve the current circumstances. There seems to be an attitude that there must be a natural rate of homelessness, perhaps in the same way that there actually is a natural rate of unemployment.
HOMELESS
wshu.org

Emergency housing vouchers arrive for homeless people on Long Island

The Biden administration’s first round of emergency housing vouchers made available during the pandemic are being distributed to homeless and at-risk families on Long Island. Eight homeless and recently homeless households received the first of 24 vouchers in the Town of Brookhaven. This is part of President Biden’s American Rescue...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
northwestgeorgianews.com

It is better to give than receive

One of the judicial philosophies that conservatives hold in high regard pertains to originalism and textualism. What was the intent of the Founding Fathers at the time they wrote the Constitution, and what is the literal meaning of the words, both of the Constitution and in interpreting statutes?. Originalists do...
BUSINESS
KRQE News 13

Emergency SNAP benefits extension to continue in October

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Households in New Mexico who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for October. The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that SNAP recipients will receive the extra amount on Oct. 10, 2021. The department...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
95.3 MNC

Important changes coming for those getting food assistance

There are important changes coming for people getting food assistance. The 15% increase in SNAP benefits provided as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, are ending on September 30. But, that doesn’t mean they will receive less help. Starting October 1, benefits will increase due to the...
ADVOCACY
FingerLakes1

Families getting food stamps will get hundreds more per month soon

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are increasing next month. The program known as ‘food stamps’ will see a major boost thanks to federal funds aimed at addressing household hunger during the pandemic. Officials say it will mean approximately $36 more per person in low-income households. There are 2.8 million households...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschannel20.com

Free money will be given to people who get the COVID-19 shot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health providers and community leaders will soon be offering incentives including free money to reach those who are still vaccine-hesitant. The whole point of this vaccine outreach effort is to improve vaccine rates for the lowest vaccinated neighborhoods in the city. It's an effort that Springfield's NAACP has been pushing for months now and hopes to continue.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
manchesterinklink.com

Behind in rent or utilities due to unemployment or other hardship? Rental assistance is available

CONCORD, NH – The NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP) provides funds to renters who cannot pay their rent and utilities during the pandemic. The program works with tenants and landlords. Since it launched in March, NHERAP has expended $50 million to help more than 7,000 New Hampshire households remain in their homes by making payments to property owners and utility companies. Funding for NHERAP is expected to be available through at least 2022.
CONCORD, NH
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Christmas assistance applications to begin

The Salvation Army will be accepting applications for Christmas assistance programs next week. Families will need to apply in person, the Salvation Army said, and only the legal guardian of the children may apply for assistance. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. and from...
CHARITIES
thecentersquare.com

Emergency Rental Assistance Program gets cash infusion

(The Center Square) – Maryland’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is set to receive a $135 million boost, state officials said. The Department of Housing and Community Development announced in a news release Thursday the program will benefit more than 15,000 renters who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The...
HOUSE RENT
thelumberjack.org

Purchase hot food with food stamps

The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is allowing the purchase of hot food in Humboldt County from Sept. 29 to Oct. 28, 2021. CalFresh is the statewide program, and recipients are also included in this waiver. This will allow people to replace food that was lost due to the wildfires, according to the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) disaster assistance program under the US Department of Agriculture. The wildfires have persisted through the years and increasingly cause more damage and lack of accessibility to food for the local communities affected. Counties that are included in this waiver to purchase hot food are Butte, Glenn, Humboldt, Mendocino, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, and Trinity.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy