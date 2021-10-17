Nets waive Devontae Cacok, exercise two-way option on David Duke Jr.

The Brooklyn Nets have exercised the two-way player conversion option on guard David Duke Jr. and requested waivers on forward Devontae Cacok.

Duke Jr. (6’4”, 205) originally signed with Brooklyn on Aug. 8 after playing for the Nets during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Duke Jr. appeared in three preseason games for Brooklyn, registering averages of 4.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.6 minutes per contest.

Duke Jr. went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft after a three-year collegiate career (2018-21) at Providence College. Starting all 91 career games, the 22-year-old averaged 11.5 points on 39.4 percent shooting from the field and 37.7 percent shooting from distance, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. In his final season as a junior in 2020-21, Duke Jr. averaged career highs with 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 37.1 minutes per game on his way to being named to the All-BIG EAST Second Team and an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention selection. A native of Providence, R.I., Duke Jr. represented the United States at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, where he helped lead Team USA to a bronze medal.

Cacok signed with the Nets on Sept. 20, appearing in two preseason games and recording averages of 7.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 10.1 minutes per contest. He spent the last two seasons on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. In 21 games (one start), he recorded averages of 2.1 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field and 1.8 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per contest. Cacok was also a member of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship team. In addition to his NBA experience, the 24-year-old appeared in 33 games (two starts) with the Lakers’ NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, during the 2019-20 campaign, posting averages of 19.3 points on 66.0 percent shooting from the floor, 11.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.9 minutes per game, earning All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team honors. Cacok went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after spending four years (2015-19) at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he garnered Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year honors as a sophomore and was named All-CAA First Team as a junior and senior.