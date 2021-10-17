CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets waive Devontae Cacok, exercise two-way option on David Duke Jr.

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkUu0_0cU2J0UG00

The Brooklyn Nets have exercised the two-way player conversion option on guard David Duke Jr. and requested waivers on forward Devontae Cacok.

Duke Jr. (6’4”, 205) originally signed with Brooklyn on Aug. 8 after playing for the Nets during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Duke Jr. appeared in three preseason games for Brooklyn, registering averages of 4.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.6 minutes per contest.

Duke Jr. went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft after a three-year collegiate career (2018-21) at Providence College. Starting all 91 career games, the 22-year-old averaged 11.5 points on 39.4 percent shooting from the field and 37.7 percent shooting from distance, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. In his final season as a junior in 2020-21, Duke Jr. averaged career highs with 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 37.1 minutes per game on his way to being named to the All-BIG EAST Second Team and an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention selection. A native of Providence, R.I., Duke Jr. represented the United States at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, where he helped lead Team USA to a bronze medal.

Cacok signed with the Nets on Sept. 20, appearing in two preseason games and recording averages of 7.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 10.1 minutes per contest. He spent the last two seasons on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. In 21 games (one start), he recorded averages of 2.1 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field and 1.8 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per contest. Cacok was also a member of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship team. In addition to his NBA experience, the 24-year-old appeared in 33 games (two starts) with the Lakers’ NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, during the 2019-20 campaign, posting averages of 19.3 points on 66.0 percent shooting from the floor, 11.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.9 minutes per game, earning All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team honors. Cacok went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after spending four years (2015-19) at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he garnered Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year honors as a sophomore and was named All-CAA First Team as a junior and senior.

Comments / 1

Related
AllPacers

NBA News: Brooklyn Nets Officially Waive This Player

On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets have officially waived Edmond Sumner, and Brian Lewis of the New York Post shared the news in a Tweet that is embedded below. Sumner is out for the season with an Achilles injury, and the Nets had acquired him in a trade with the Indiana Pacers last week.
NBA
NBA

Brooklyn Nets Waive Edmond Sumner

Sumner was acquired by Brooklyn in a trade with the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 6. He’s appeared in 108 games (29 starts) across four seasons (2017-21) with the Pacers, recording averages of 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 14.1 minutes per game. He was originally selected by Indiana with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
NBA
WPRI

Brooklyn Nets sign former PC star David Duke Jr. on a two-way contract

(WPRI) – According to reports, the Brooklyn Nets have signed former Providence College basketball star David Duke Jr. on a two-way contract. Duke went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft but signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Brooklyn Nets back in July.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Duke
Person
Devontae Cacok
hoopsrumors.com

Nets Sign Bryce Brown, Josh Gray; Waive Edmond Sumner

The Nets have signed guards Bryce Brown and Josh Gray, the team announced, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post (Twitter link). Both players seem likely to join the club’s G League affiliate in Long Island, Lewis notes in a separate tweet. If Brown and Gray signed Exhibit 10 contracts, they’ll be eligible to receive up to $50K by spending at least 60 days with Long Island this season.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Nets Notes: Griffin, Aldridge, Two-Way Slot, Harden, Irving, Thomas

The Nets are likely to move away from their approach of spreading the court and could field one of the tallest rotations in the league, writes Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News. That decision was forced partially by the uncertainty surrounding Kyrie Irving, but Brooklyn focused heavily on the frontcourt in its offseason moves, re-signing Blake Griffin and adding veteran big men LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Exercise#The Brooklyn Nets#Nba Summer League#Nba Draft#Providence College#Team Usa#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nba G League#The South Bay Lakers
WFAN Sports Radio

Kevin Durant breaks down Nets' season-opening loss to Bucks

The last time the Nets were in game action before Tuesday’s season opener, they were trying to survive game seven against the Bucks without Kyrie Irving and with a hobbled James Harden. After losing that elimination game in the second round of the playoffs, Brooklyn met that same Milwaukee team,...
NBA
RealGM

Nets Convert David Duke Jr. To Two-Way Deal

The Brooklyn Nets have exercised the Two-Way player conversion option on guard David Duke Jr. Duke originally signed with Brooklyn on Aug. 8 after playing for the Nets during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Duke appeared in three preseason games for Brooklyn, registering averages of 4.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.6 minutes per contest.
NBA
netsdaily.com

Spurs claim Devontae Cacok off waivers, thwarting Nets plan to sign him to Long Island

The Long Island Nets acquired the G League rights to Devontae Cacok in a five-team trade Friday, but the 6’8” big man won’t be playing at Nassau Coliseum. On Monday afternoon, the San Antonio Spurs claimed Cacok off waivers and signed him to a two-way contract, thus thwarting the Nets plans. Cacok will instead be playing mostly for the Austin Toros.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Stinar For Three: Timberwolves Look Great, Nets Look Bad, Hornets Surprise

Fastbreak on FanNation reporter Ben Stinar sat down with publisher Tom Brew to talk about the Timberwolves, Nets and Hornets in Episode 7 of our daily video on hot topics around the league. The NBA season has begun, and most teams have already played their first game (minus a few...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion. The legendary NBA star...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
988
Followers
4K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy