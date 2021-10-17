Anyone see Dabo’s on field post game conversation

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
Virginia Tech seemed to have it all figured out when it hired Justin Fuente, who rebuilt the Memphis program, to replace legend Frank Beamer. Fast forward a few years, and after a solid start, Fuente’s tenure in Blacksburg has really hit the skids. After a 10-4 year in 2016 to...
Nick Saban is notoriously short-tempered when it comes to media interactions. But during his press conference on Wednesday night, it appears one reporter may have found a soft spot with the Alabama head coach. Aaron Suttles, a Crimson Tide beat writer for The Athletic, asked Saban a question on Zoom...
The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
Oklahoma football fans are calling for Lincoln Riley’s job on message boards after a close call in Lawrence vs. the lowly Kansas Jayhawks. There are plenty of Oklahoma football fans getting big mad on the message boards about Lincoln Riley and the Sooners’ narrow victory over the awful Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence.
Well, that wasn’t how that No. 7 Penn State vs. Illinois game was supposed to go. It took 9 overtimes, but Illinois pulled off the upset, 20-18 — and Penn State fans are furious on social media. And it made for quite a ratio. The Nittany Lions totaled 227 yards...
When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
Dabo Swinney on potential interest in LSU job: "This is the only Death Valley I'm concerned about right here." Dabo Swinney made a definitive statement Tuesday when asked about any involvement in the latest huge job opening in college football. "This is the only Death Valley I'm concerned about right...
Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10. During...
Before every single episode of College GameDay goes live on ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to get his thoughts on some of the top games in the country. This Saturday morning, Corso revealed his pick to win the national championship this season. Herbstreit asked Corso if he believes the...
For years Penn State fans have heard the James Franklin to USC rumors. Perhaps that wouldn’t be the worst outcome, after all. Franklin and the Nittany Lions lost a bizarre and ultimately baffling nine-overtime slug-gest to unranked Illinois on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t one of those high-scoring overtime thrillers, though. It was an ugly game as a whole and a somehow even uglier outing from the Penn State offense.
Cowboys NFL trade hints? After 30 years, we speak "Jerry-ese.'' And it is a skill that comes in mighty handy every year as the NFL trade deadline approaches. Maybe the only thing "unusual about business'' is that Dallas is 5-1, which can create a go-for-it mindset when envisioning a long-awaited return to the Super Bowl. But "open for business year-'round'' is something Jerry has literally said, in one form or another, for the last 30-plus years.
After spending a decade in the NFL, wide receiver Chris Hogan has decided to retire. On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints placed the veteran wideout on the reserve/retired list. Hogan received his first real opportunity in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2012, but it wasn’t until he signed...
Class of 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen of Merrillville, IN has narrowed his list to three schools on Friday. The 6-foot-2 220 pounder is down to Auburn, Clemson, and Notre Dame. Bowen also said that he will announce his commitment on Nov. 7. “My stepmom is having a baby shower that...
Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
Michigan State defeated Indiana, 20-15, on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium to reclaim the Old Brass Spittoon . . . MSU has won three of the last four meetings with Indiana, as Saturday's win avenged last season's 24-0 loss to IU . . . Michigan State leads the all-time series, 49-17-2, including a 23-10-1 record in Bloomington . . . since 1950, the winner of the Michigan State-Indiana game has been presented the Old Brass Spittoon; MSU is 49-14-1 in those games.
In lieu of all the drama that transpired in the Lakers beatdown by the Phoenix Suns last night at Staples Center, a fan captured an exchange between LeBron James and opponent Cameron Payne during the game. Frustration seemed to be building as the Lakers feel into a deeper hole as...
