Anyone see Dabo’s on field post game conversation

 6 days ago

With the reporter? We were at game and I can’t find it anywhere. It was a...

Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Braves under fire for Game 6 national anthem singer

The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
MLB
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State fans are absolutely furious after loss to Illinois

Well, that wasn’t how that No. 7 Penn State vs. Illinois game was supposed to go. It took 9 overtimes, but Illinois pulled off the upset, 20-18 — and Penn State fans are furious on social media. And it made for quite a ratio. The Nittany Lions totaled 227 yards...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Discusses LSU Job, Ed Orgeron's Departure

Dabo Swinney on potential interest in LSU job: "This is the only Death Valley I'm concerned about right here." Dabo Swinney made a definitive statement Tuesday when asked about any involvement in the latest huge job opening in college football. "This is the only Death Valley I'm concerned about right...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Bears Lose Star Player Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Wilson News

The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10. During...
NFL
Sports
The Spun

Fans Roast James Franklin After Penn State’s Horrible Loss

For years Penn State fans have heard the James Franklin to USC rumors. Perhaps that wouldn’t be the worst outcome, after all. Franklin and the Nittany Lions lost a bizarre and ultimately baffling nine-overtime slug-gest to unranked Illinois on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t one of those high-scoring overtime thrillers, though. It was an ugly game as a whole and a somehow even uglier outing from the Penn State offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Trade? Did Jerry 'Drop Huge Hint'?

Cowboys NFL trade hints? After 30 years, we speak "Jerry-ese.'' And it is a skill that comes in mighty handy every year as the NFL trade deadline approaches. Maybe the only thing "unusual about business'' is that Dallas is 5-1, which can create a go-for-it mindset when envisioning a long-awaited return to the Super Bowl. But "open for business year-'round'' is something Jerry has literally said, in one form or another, for the last 30-plus years.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL WR Reportedly Announces Retirement

After spending a decade in the NFL, wide receiver Chris Hogan has decided to retire. On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints placed the veteran wideout on the reserve/retired list. Hogan received his first real opportunity in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2012, but it wasn’t until he signed...
NFL
msuspartans.com

Post-Game Notes: Indiana

Michigan State defeated Indiana, 20-15, on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium to reclaim the Old Brass Spittoon . . . MSU has won three of the last four meetings with Indiana, as Saturday's win avenged last season's 24-0 loss to IU . . . Michigan State leads the all-time series, 49-17-2, including a 23-10-1 record in Bloomington . . . since 1950, the winner of the Michigan State-Indiana game has been presented the Old Brass Spittoon; MSU is 49-14-1 in those games.
INDIANA STATE

