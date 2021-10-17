Glasstire and Christina Rees to Part Ways

For Part One in this series, please go here. Part Two is here, Part Three is here, Part Four is here, and Part Five is here. Multitalented artist — I first knew him as the drummer in Sexto Sol — Juan Miguel Ramos recalls The Banner Project, in which he populated San Antonio’s Milam Park, named for an historical figure, with images of people who lived in the city in the present of 2002. This work, brought into Sala Diaz by Guest Curator Henry Estrada, managed to compress the outdoor expanse of a public artwork into the confines of the gallery’s two tiny spaces. What is so very interesting is how that compression, once released the night of the opening, re-opened the public aspects of the work to an audience brought round again to yet another neighborhood in the city. You could’ve walked from one to the other, from Sala to Milam. You could’ve had conversations on the street as you made your way across town. With the casual discovery of a photo, Ramos also shares a reminder: life is short — have those conversations when the opportunities arise.

