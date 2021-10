An easy supper for Fall evenings: Hot soup and crusty bread. As October rolls along, there is a definite change in the weather. Fall is my favorite time of the year. Most people seem to choose Spring or Summer, but Spring brings out my pollen allergies and also pesky ants. Summer brings on too much heat for my tastes, and lots of dust. And Winter ... well, let’s just say I do not do well with icy roads, fog and checking each piece of firewood for spiders and scorpions.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO