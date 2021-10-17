Brick 2-story features elegant formal areas, casual spaces

Like other bellwether events before it (9/11, the Great Recession), the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought seismic changes to the residential real estate industry. It’s changed the way we live within our own homes, particularly in terms of how we work, how we exercise, and how we balance the need for access to fresh air and green spaces. Going forward, the question arises to what extent architects and developers will factor those changes into the way they design residential spaces, and for how long. Will it become de rigueur for common spaces to be designed for the possibility of the next lockdown? Will apartment layouts include consideration for work areas and exercise corners as a matter of course? Will more buildings be constructed with more private balconies and terraces, and more semi-private, residents-only outdoor spaces such as gardens and roof decks?

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO