We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Laura, husband Paul, baby Oli, and two ginger cats Frank and Lollie. Just before we viewed this house we were in one that ticked all of our search criteria but weirdly I knew I could never live there. It felt dark and cold (even though it wasn’t). Then our agent convinced us to look at this house (the pics were terrible) and the moment we walked in and stood in the hallway we just looked at each other and knew. When we stepped into the living room Paul said, “I can see our first family Christmas here.” I never believed in “the feeling” until then but it is real and a little bit magical. The house ticked all of the boxes and then some.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO