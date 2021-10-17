CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Says AI Can Enforce Its Rules, but the Company’s Own Engineers Are Doubtful

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook Inc. executives have long said that artificial intelligence would address the company’s chronic problems keeping what it...

Knowridge Science Report

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified that the company’s algorithms are dangerous – here’s how they can manipulate you

Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen testified before the U.S. Senate on Oct. 5, 2021, that the company’s social media platforms “harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy.”. Haugen was the primary source for a Wall Street Journal exposé on the company. She called Facebook’s algorithms dangerous, said Facebook...
INTERNET
The Free Press - TFP

Facebook Is Building An AI That Can See And Remember Like A Human

Facebook announced a research project Thursday that aims to develop an artificial intelligence capable of perceiving the world like a human being. The project, titled Ego4D, aims to train an artificial intelligence (AI) to perceive the world in the first-person by analyzing a constant stream of video from people’s lives. This type of data, which Facebook calls “egocentric” data, is designed to help the AI perceive, remember and plan like a human being.
SOFTWARE
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Facebook is too big to be left to its own devices

The negative effects that emerge from social media have been floating in public for a long time, but the level of damage that they cause haven’t been clearly digested. That was until a Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, provided over three hours of testimony during a congressional committee hearing. Haugen told about the damage that Facebook has been knowingly causing teenagers.
INTERNET
pymnts

Can AI Police Facebook? Maybe Not Just Yet, Report Says

While Facebook has routinely maintained that its artificial intelligence (AI) can police problems like violent content and hate speech on its platform, a new report suggests the tech isn’t that advanced. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Sunday (Oct. 17) on a review of internal Facebook documents that show that...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Next Web

Facebook wants you to believe its AI is working against hate speech

In the middle of the last decade, Facebook decided it needed to build AI to fight hate speech. While the technology did work in some cases, we’ve also seen glaring failures. After the Christchurch shooting, for example, Facebook wasn’t able to quickly remove the video. Over the weekend, the Wall...
INTERNET
bleepingcomputer.com

Brave ditches Google for its own privacy-centric search engine

Brave Browser has replaced Google with its own no-tracking privacy-centric Brave Search as the default search engine for new users in five regions. Brave is an open-source Chromium-based browser that focuses on user privacy by automatically blocking ads and tracking scripts and removing the privacy-invasive functions built into Chromium. Historically,...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Brave has launched its own search engine to topple Google

Following a public beta for its new search engine back in June, Brave Software has announced that Brave Search is now officially available. Beginning today, the company's search engine will be the default for new Brave Browser users in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's search engine also replaces Qwant in France and DuckDuckGo in Germany as the default search engine for users of its browser in those countries.
INTERNET
KIMT

Facebook kept its own oversight board in the dark on program for VIP users

Facebook failed to provide crucial details about its "Cross-Check" program that reportedly shielded millions of VIP users from the social media platform's normal content moderation rules, according to the company's oversight board. The tech giant "has not been fully forthcoming on Cross-Check," the oversight board said in a report published...
INTERNET
Time

Facebook Oversight Board Rebukes Company Over VIP Rules

Facebook Inc.’s Oversight Board said the social media company hadn’t been “fully forthcoming” about internal rules that allowed some high-profile users to be exempt from content restrictions and said it will make recommendations on how to change the system. In the first of its quarterly transparency reports published Thursday, the...
BUSINESS
TIME

A New Name Won't Fix Facebook

When an established company becomes fraught with scandal, advisers will often suggest changing the subject to distract from its mistakes. It’s usually a last resort effort, but the kind of textbook public relations move that advisers crave.
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook says it will pay French publishers for news content

Facebook said Thursday that it has struck a deal with a group of French publishers to pay for links to their news stories that are shared by people on the social network.The company says it inked the licensing agreement with the Alliance de la Presse d’Information Generale, which represents 300 French publishers, to “improve the quality of online information for Internet users and publishers on Facebook.”The financial terms weren't disclosed. Facebook also said it would launch in January a French version of its Facebook News product, where the group's publishers could allow their stories to appear. The licensing deal...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Fed Its Own Researchers QAnon Garbage

Facebook researchers created a dummy profile for a fictitious conservative woman named Carol Smith in 2019, and within two days the social network was steering her towards QAnon. The site recommended she join groups dedicated to conspiracy theories of various flavors within a week despite the fact that the researchers had only indicated she was interested in politics, parenting, and Christianity, according to NBC. The researchers compiled their findings on the “barrage of extreme, conspiratorial, and graphic content” in a report titled “Carol’s Journey to QAnon.” The report was part of a trove of documents made public by Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who testified to Congress last week that the social networking company has long prioritized profits and growth over the safety of its users. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has disputed Haugen’s descriptions.
INTERNET
CBS San Francisco

New Facebook Whistleblower Says Executives Shrugged as Algorithm Stoked Hate, Misinformation

MENLO PARK (KPIX) — A new whistleblower is taking on Menlo Park-based Facebook, one of the most powerful companies in the world, just a couple weeks after Frances Haugen testified to members of Congress the tech giant chooses profit over safety. The whistleblower, who remained anonymous, released his or her 5-page legal filing to the Washington Post Friday. They reaffirmed Haugen’s allegations that Facebook officials turn the other cheek when they’re aware of harmful content on its platform. “What we have now are internal people coming forward, they’re playing that whistleblower role,” said Joint Venture Silicon Valley CEO Russell Hancock. “It’s hastening...
INTERNET

