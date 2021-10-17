Happy 80th Birthday! Jean, Mom, Oma…

This intangible birthday gift Harry Styles gave to his mom is quite golden. The "Watermelon Sugar" vocalist, who has frankly swept the nation with his Love On Tour concert series, asked his fans for a tiny but adorable favor during his latest stop in Uncasville, Connecticut. During the Oct. 21 show, Harry informed the thousands of adoring fans present that his mom, Anne Twist, was celebrating her birthday—and he had one heartwarming request. "So, if it's okay with you," the singer asked the crowd, "Would you mind please singing Happy Birthday…to my mother?" For good measure, since the matriarch wasn't technically in...
