Charlotte Ann Hankins, age 64, passed this life on October 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt Harton Tullahoma Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later time. “Just want to take a moment to share some things about my wife Charlotte Hankins. We met at Motlow College in the early ’80s. Didn’t start seeing each other for a couple years later. We soon became a couple and then Married on 5th day of October 1991. We had two Sons, Jason and Joel. We have 4 grandchildren, and two daughter in laws. Tracey with Courtney, Mathew, And Peyton with Olive, and Malachite. The last being the newest to our family. Her children and grandchildren where her life.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO