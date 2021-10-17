Fritz’s Polka Band releases 20th Recording, “The Hands of Time”

Live musical performances are usually freer than those recorded in studios, for reasons having to do with the peculiar psychology of many performing artists. In public, where what’s played is what’s heard, the experienced musician—instead of taking fewer chances, as lay people might, in order to avoid waywardness or mistakes—is disinhibited, inspired, unleashed by the existential pressure of the irrevocable moment. Fortunately, these concerts sometimes get recorded (whether secretly, as bootlegs, or for musicians’ personal use). Even more fortunately, sometimes these private recordings get authorized and legitimately released, to the benefit of the artists or their families. That’s exactly what has happened with an extraordinary discovery and release, “A Love Supreme Live in Seattle,” a performance that the saxophonist John Coltrane, playing with his classic quartet plus three other musicians, gave at a jazz club in that city called the Penthouse, on October 2, 1965. (It was recorded by the musician Joe Brazil, who led the club’s house band and was a friend of Coltrane’s.)

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO