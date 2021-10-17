CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fritz’s Polka Band releases 20th Recording, “The Hands of Time”

By Pete Mason
NYS Music
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailing from Verona, NY, Fritz’s Polka Band has released their 20th recording, The Hands of Time, on October 1, 2021. Recorded at SubCat Studios in Syracuse, the new album features 11 original tunes features appearances by Utica blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa and drummer Deen Castronovo, and a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s...

nysmusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
jazziz.com

With These Hands (AEJ Records)

Solo artist D Brown has enjoyed the privilege & honor of entertaining the masses professionally through his radiantly versatile and vibrantly expressive music for nearly an entire decade In 2021, he’s releasing a sparkling new EP full of sensational songs completely designed to soothe the soul and uplift the spirit A joyous celebration of stunning musicianship, sincere melodies, and beautiful music – D Brown’s latest EP called With These Hands is set to become the first official release for the new label AEJ Records.
MUSIC
NYS Music

In Focus: Lil Tjay ‘Destined to Win Tour’ Stops at the Westcott Theater

Lil Tjay, born in the Bronx, has become at just 18 years old one of his generation’s fastest breakout rappers, having performed since 2019, put on a thrilling show on Saturday, October 9 at the Westcott Theater in Syracuse. The Westcott inhabits a cinema style venue with a capacity of 700 people; it was a complete night and day difference before and after the crowd came through. Giving off a festival pit vibe upfront with a bar in the back, this is a perfect venue for the youth. The stage is easy to see from all angles which is very inviting.
SYRACUSE, NY
NYS Music

Play it Leo! Leo Kottke Returns to Center for the Arts in Homer

Play it Leo! Kottke that is. Leo Kottke returned to Homer Center for the Arts on Saturday, October 16. This solo acoustic performance, his last Upstate New York show since April 2018 at The Clayton Opera House comes ahead of the three dates scheduled with Mike Gordon of Phish in the Empire State this December. During 2020 the duo released their first record Noon in over fifteen years. So it was fitting for Leo to open the show with “From Pizza Towers to Defeat” at Homer Center for the Arts, a song written by the duo from their 2002 album Clone.
PERFORMING ARTS
NYS Music

In Focus: The Struts At The Main Street Armory in Rochester

Show-stopping, astounding, and phenomenal are just a handful of words you can use to describe The Struts, whose ‘Strange Days Are Over’ tour hit Rochester at the Main Street Armory on October 15th and the glam rock band brought the house down. Lead singer, Luke Spiller, is an electrifying showman....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Deen Castronovo
guitargirlmag.com

25th ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF EVA CASSIDY’S FIRST SOLO ALBUM “LIVE AT BLUES ALLEY” SET FOR RELEASE ON DECEMBER 3 FROM BLIX STREET RECORDS IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

LIVE AT BLUES ALLEY, the only solo album released during the late singer Eva Cassidy’s short lifetime will be released on December 3, 2021, as a specially remastered 25th Anniversary Edition from Blix Street Records via its new distribution agreement with ADA. It will be available in CD and digital formats as well as a 180g 45rpm double LP set created to fully showcase the recordings’ phenomenal sound. This will mark the recording’s first appearance on vinyl.
MUSIC
NYS Music

BLVCKBOW Debut “Memorize U” With Show At Pianos On October 20th

Pop duo BLVCKBOW released their first self-written and produced song Memorize U. BLVCKBOW quickly found out how electric their creative connection was, and easily wrote ten songs in less than a month. The pair’s charisma can be heard in their new single with effortless adlibs mixed with electro-synth groove and sentimental lyrics. The duo will be coming to Piano’s on October 20th with Yarn starting at 8 pm.
MUSIC
NYS Music

AC/DC tribute Bonfire Rock the Dock in Ithaca

The fall concert series at The Dock in Ithaca is in full “Rocktober” mode. Kevin Black presented the AC/DC tribute band Bonfire on Friday, October 15, with a very fitting “Back In Black” vibe had by the all-ages crowd. What’s more fun than a band dressing up as a musical costume during a month of Halloween celebrations? Bonfire’s ensemble is a full attraction to casinos and festivals that fit nicely on The Dock’s stage.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Music Hall#My Band#Polka Band#Subcat Studios#Utica#Woodstock#Swiss
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Stringer and band to record live at Wort

Hailing from the Ozark Mountains of southern Missouri, Jake Stringer and Better Than Nothin’ will play to the Jackson Hole audience for the first time at 7 p.m. Thursday. “We’re really looking forward to the venue, and just the drive out there through the mountains will be a nice reset,” said frontman Stringer.
JACKSON, WY
Eureka Times-Standard

Band reflects on ‘These Fast Times’

Quebec City, Canada’s Our Darkest Days has announced a new album, “Snakes & Ladders,” and the group is debuting a new single titled “These Fast Times,” featuring Steve Rawles of the band Belvedere. The album will be released digitally and on CD on Nov. 19 via Thousand Islands Records and...
MUSIC
NYS Music

Todd Rundgren Returns to Woodstock For Rehearsals

Todd Rundgren has quietly returned to Woodstock’s Utopia Studios Soundstage to begin rehearsals for his “The Individual, the Star” U.S. tour. The legendary multi-instrumentalist received a reported “quiet hero’s welcome” as he returned to the area ahead of his induction into the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame at the end of October.
MUSIC
NYS Music

IDLES Make Themselves At Home for Two-Night Run at Terminal 5

British punk outfit IDLES made an explosive return to Manhattan’s Terminal 5 this past weekend for two shows in support of their yet to be released fourth LP, Crawler. The band last played the venue two years ago in October as part of an extended touring cycle under their breakthrough record Joy As An Act Of Resistance. On night two of the run, front man Joe Talbot told the audience that playing at Terminal 5 “felt like playing at home” and they could not wait to make their return once the pandemic receded.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The New Yorker

A Newly Released Live Recording of John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” Reviewed

Live musical performances are usually freer than those recorded in studios, for reasons having to do with the peculiar psychology of many performing artists. In public, where what’s played is what’s heard, the experienced musician—instead of taking fewer chances, as lay people might, in order to avoid waywardness or mistakes—is disinhibited, inspired, unleashed by the existential pressure of the irrevocable moment. Fortunately, these concerts sometimes get recorded (whether secretly, as bootlegs, or for musicians’ personal use). Even more fortunately, sometimes these private recordings get authorized and legitimately released, to the benefit of the artists or their families. That’s exactly what has happened with an extraordinary discovery and release, “A Love Supreme Live in Seattle,” a performance that the saxophonist John Coltrane, playing with his classic quartet plus three other musicians, gave at a jazz club in that city called the Penthouse, on October 2, 1965. (It was recorded by the musician Joe Brazil, who led the club’s house band and was a friend of Coltrane’s.)
MUSIC
NYS Music

Musicians and Crew Recall the Glorious 3-Year Run of The Fillmore East in New Oral History

The Fillmore East was called “The Church of Rock and Roll” for good reason; between 1968 and 1971, promoter Bill Graham made music history as he brought the cream of rock royalty to New York audiences in astounding triple-artist bills with ticket prices ranging from $3.50 – $5.50. Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Who, Cream, Led Zeppelin, Jefferson Airplane, The Doors, Sly and the Family Stone, Santana and The Allman Brothers were just some of the stars that graced the stage, with several recording classic live albums at the Lower East Side venue.
MUSIC
NYS Music

A Marvelous Show: The Dude of Life Band “Opens” for Phish at Lark Hall

A few songs into The Dude of Life Band’s first set at Lark Hall, Steve Pollak (aka, The Dude of Life) announced that after the show, they’ll be streaming the Phish show from San Francisco, which started shortly after 11pm ET on Saturday, October 16. “So we’re opening for Phish a few time zones away,” said Pollak, much to the crowd’s delight. And in a way, the band was opening for Phish, a band with whom Pollak has a decades-long connection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NYS Music

Revisit Derek and the Dominos ‘Live at The Fillmore East’: October 23 & 24, 1970

This weekend marks the anniversary of some of the greatest music ever performed by Derek and the Dominos, which happened to take place at the iconic Fillmore East in New York City. Although the band does have one studio album to their credit, Live At The FIllmore East may be their crowning achievement in terms of audio recordings.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy