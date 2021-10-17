Weekly Weevil Write-Up

UAM Primed for Two Home Conference Matches on Friday and Saturday. The UAM Volleyball team battles Southeastern Oklahoma State and East Central this weekend. MONTICELLO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello volleyball team returns to Great American Conference play on Friday and Saturday when the Blossoms host Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Oct. 8 and East Central University on Oct. 9. Friday’s match against Southeastern Oklahoma State University will be “Jersey Night.” Thus, all fans can wear their favorite jersey to help support the UAM volleyball team. Friday’s conference tilt will begin at 6:00 p.m., while Saturday’s showdown with East Central University is set for a 1:00 p.m. start inside Steelman Field House.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 16 DAYS AGO