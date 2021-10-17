CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monticello, AR

Weekly Weevil Write-Up

By UAM Sports
South Ark Daily
South Ark Daily
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each week, the Weekly Weevil Write-Up takes a closer look at what’s in store for the University of Arkansas at Monticello in the coming days. Below are all the events in UAM Athletics this upcoming...

searkweather.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Ark Daily

UAM Volleyball Hosts Pink Out Match Tomorrow

MONTICELLO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello volleyball team returns to Steelman Field House for a pair of Great American Conference matches this weekend. On Friday, the Blossoms square off against Northwestern Oklahoma State University with first serve set for 6:00 p.m. The following day, UAM will battle Southwestern Oklahoma State University at 1:00 p.m.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Golf: Women Capture Second Place; Men Finish in Fifth

ENID, Okla. –The University of Arkansas at Monticello men’s and women’s golf teams completed their final tournament of the fall season this afternoon. The UAM women’s team continued their strong play to capture second place at the Sixth Annual Ranger Fall Invite, while the men’s golf team recorded a top-five finish.  
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Crowns Strolling Queen

Monticello Ark- There wasn’t much time to celebrate for J’Naya Brown after being named the University of Arkansas at Monticello’s Homecoming Queen Saturday. Brown, a senior from Rison, Arkansas, majoring in exercise science, was committed to participating in a “Strolling Contest” at the fine arts auditorium. The stroll-off is defined as a rhythmic, synchronized walk performed with or without music. Greek organizations gather to showcase their chapters.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Runs at Little Rock Open Today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the Little Rock Open at War Memorial Park. The women’s team finished in eighth place against a very competitive field of runners. BreAmber Wallace paced the Blossoms this afternoon as she completed...
MONTICELLO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
Monticello, AR
Sports
City
Searcy, AR
City
Monticello, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Volleyball: UAM Drops Conference Match to SNU

BETHANY, Okla. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello volleyball team took on Southern Nazarene University this afternoon for a road conference match. The Blossoms and Crimson Storm split the first two sets, but SNU won the next two to secure the victory. UAM falls to 7-13 on the season...
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Volleyball: Blossoms Absorb Loss to No. 22 OBU

SHAWNEE, Okla. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello volleyball team returned to the court this evening for a road conference test against No. 22 Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The Blossoms battled OBU all night, but the No. 22 ranked Bison were up to the challenge as they defeated UAM in straight sets.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

Weevils Host Tigers for Homecoming Game on Saturday

MONTICELLO, Ark. – Fresh off a victory last weekend, the University of Arkansas at Monticello football team hosts Ouachita Baptist University on Saturday. The contest will be homecoming day for the Weevils with kickoff set for 2 p.m. at Willis “Convoy” Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium. UAM looks to extend their win streak to four games, which would match UAM’s longest winning streak since the 2008 season.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

Sturaro Tabbed GAC Golfer of the Week

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas at Monticello sophomore golfer, Chiara Sturaro, was named as the Great American Conference Golfer of the Week, which was announced by the conference office this afternoon. The standout from Arqua Petrarca, Italy, executed her iron shots and putts to perfection on Monday and Tuesday...
MONTICELLO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Harding University#Uam Athletics#Blossoms Weevils
South Ark Daily

UAM Volleyball: UAM Comes Up Short Against Tigers

MONTICELLO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello volleyball team returned to the court this afternoon for a conference test against East Central University. The Blossoms fought hard the entire match, but the Tigers proved to be too much today as ECU picked up the victory in four sets.
MONTICELLO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
South Ark Daily

UAMMBB; Weevils Tabbed Twelfth in GAC Preseason Poll

MONTICELLO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello men’s basketball team was voted to finish twelfth in the Great American Conference in the 2021-22 season according to the preseason coaches’ poll released by the league Thursday. Head Coach Chad Tapp enters his 1st season at the helm of the...
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Volleyball Preview: UAM Primed for Two Home Conference Matches on Friday and Saturday

UAM Primed for Two Home Conference Matches on Friday and Saturday. The UAM Volleyball team battles Southeastern Oklahoma State and East Central this weekend. MONTICELLO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello volleyball team returns to Great American Conference play on Friday and Saturday when the Blossoms host Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Oct. 8 and East Central University on Oct. 9. Friday’s match against Southeastern Oklahoma State University will be “Jersey Night.” Thus, all fans can wear their favorite jersey to help support the UAM volleyball team. Friday’s conference tilt will begin at 6:00 p.m., while Saturday’s showdown with East Central University is set for a 1:00 p.m. start inside Steelman Field House.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

Weevils Win Sloppy Battle Over SWOSU

MONTICELLO, Ark. – In the the rain and the mud the University of Arkansas at Monticello football team slipped past Southwestern Oklahoma State at home for the Weevils’ third win of the season Saturday. The Weevils leaned on the ground game to grind out the victory 18-16 amid the sloppy weather.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

South Ark Daily

Monticello, AR
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

South Arkansa’s Daily News provides local news and weather for all of Southeast Arkansas.

 https://searkweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy