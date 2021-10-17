CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These US towns offer plenty of fall splendor, without the crowds or peak prices

Marconews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be tricky to plan an affordable and enjoyable trip to popular destinations because there’s almost always a peak summer and peak winter season. Not only are tourist attractions crowded in the high season, lodging providers raise prices due to demand, restaurant reservations are scarce and it’s more difficult to...

www.marconews.com

cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins Starting at $169 and Kids Sail Free

A cruise line is offering cruise deals right now that include balcony cabins for the price of ocean view and kids sail free on cruises from Miami and Port Canaveral. MSC Cruises is offering balcony cabins from $169 per person on cruises from Florida for the 2021-2022 season. The cruise line has two ships sailing from the state, MSC Meraviglia from Miami and MSC Divina from Port Canaveral.
greenabilitymagazine.com

Enjoy best places for peak fall foliage & wildlife

Escape to the best locations in nature to see peak fall foliage, restored elk herds and tallgrass prairies on driving and hiking adventures throughout the Midwest and beyond. In Missouri, find the best locations for catching the brilliant colors of fall maples, oaks, hickory and ash trees in the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Fall Colors: Latest Reports & Best Places. Conservationists are monitoring and updating tree color by region, listing fall color hot spots and the best roadside displays through November. This week, they suggest a drive on MO 45 and MO 224 along the Missouri River near Kansas City. For hiking and photography, they suggest Big Buffalo Creek, Burr Oak Woods, White Alloe Creek Conservation Areas and Swope Memorial in Swope Park. Near St. Louis, they suggest a trip north to Logan Conservation Area or west to Daniel Boone Conservation Area.
lonelyplanet.com

Winter is the best time to visit Napa Valley without crowds

If someone invites you to Napa Valley – the most renowned wine country in America – the first thing to do is say yes. A jaunt through these vineyard-dotted hills is appealing all year round, with the region’s opulent, chateau-like wineries offering up some of the planet’s most full-bodied, mind-melting Cabernets. The top-notch culinary scene is also a major draw, with fabulous food festivals, swanky cooking schools and too many Michelin stars to count.
Climbing

Another Kor Classic Tower, But Without Crowds

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Wedged between an arching column and a smooth wall on Colorado National Monument’s Kissing Couple Tower, I moved up through a sandstone basilica. Past the gigantic flakes and tilted walls, I sensed an emptiness: the breaches in this prehistoric cathedral and the abyss between me and the desert floor, 400 feet below. I’d been here before, back in 2003 when I first climbed the five-pitch Long Dong Wall (III 5.11). Sixteen years later, as I revisited the climb with my wife, Heather, it didn’t feel any easier.
lancasterbee.com

Village of Depew offers fun-packed fall with plenty of activities

I wanted to use my Depew Bee space this month to review some of the upcoming events happening in the Village of Depew during the next few weeks. This weekend on Saturday, Oct. 16, the village will be holding it’s first Fall Fest in quite some time. It will be happening in Veteran’s Park on Terrace Boulevard. The day starts […]
cbs19news

Peak fall foliage delayed this year in national park

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People looking for fall color in the Shenandoah National Park will have to wait a little longer. The park is still very green for this time of year, though there are some spots of color. The widespread change that most leaf peepers are looking for...
cntraveler.com

For Foliage and Smaller Crowds, Visit These National Parks in the Fall

Every year across our national parks, the leaves shift from their familiar green into a rainbow of warm colors. With this change of seasons also comes fewer crowds and cooler temps, as kids shuffle back to school and winter creeps closer. We'd argue it's one of the best times to visit most national parks—though there are some that truly stand out during the autumnal season.
Char-Koosta News

Plenty of fish still left for 2021 Fall Mack Days

FLATHEAD LAKE — Week five of the 2021 Fall Mack Days Fishing Event sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes ended with a total of 9,291 lake trout entered by one hundred eighteen anglers out of the registered four hundred forty-three entrants. Up to $200,000 in Cash and Prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the event on November 14th.
thelandonline.com

Back Roads: Historic splendor

On the shores of Lake Superior on 12 acres of luscious lawn, idyllic woods, complete with the peaceful sounds of the flowing Tishcher Creek, you’ll find the grand Glensheen mansion. Construction began on the Duluth, Minn. home in 1905 and was completed in 1908. Chester and Claire Congdon and their six children lived there and built memories until the last of the Congdon children died in 1977.
KSN.com

Let’s Grow It with Stutzmans: Perennials are Plentiful Fall 2021

We made the trip to Hutchinson to visit with our friends at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center and we were able to pull Retail Manager, Jason French away for a few short moments to check in on what was going on at the greenhouse this week. Per the norm, the staff was heavy into preparing new plants for the community.
WATE

Fall colors not peaking yet for most of East TN

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Fall weather has finally arrived, matching the décor in downtown Gatlinburg. Visitors were enjoying it all, despite having to wait another couple of weeks before fall leaf colors peak. The Pridham’s drove to Sevierville all the way from New Mexico for a stamp show. They stayed...
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean to Offer Pre-Cruise Testing at Select US Ports

Royal Caribbean Cruises is easing the minds of travelers concerned by ensuring they have the proper pre-cruise COVID-19 tests at select homeports in the United States. According to Cruise Radio, Royal Caribbean’s current pre-cruise testing requirement calls for all passengers 12 years old and up to present a negative antigen or PCR test taken 48 hours before the scheduled departure date.
Robb Report

Miles and Points Gathering Dust? Here’s How to Use Them for Premium Flights, Hotels and Experiences

Even if you haven’t been flying much these past two years, chances are you’ve been shopping, filling up on gas, ordering take out, renting a car, taking Uber or Lyft—or performing some of the other myriad activities that can earn you frequent flier miles and hotel and credit card points. And while you have been accruing them, you’ve probably had fewer opportunities to redeem them, which means they are languishing in your accounts, inching towards a potential expiration date. Don’t let them go to waste: Miles and points are worth more than you think when you put them to smart use....
kiow.com

Fall Colors Report: Area Nearing Peak Season

Fall colors are hitting their peak this week in many parts of the state. The area is showing a mix of colors from the summer greens to maple trees turning red. There’s still time for a fall hike, bike ride or scenic drive to see the gorgeous colors. Recent warmer...
