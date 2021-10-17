Steelers to Host Seahawks

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
Loosing a best friend can be tough on anyone. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently lost his bestfriend Trevor Moawad to Cancer. Of course, the football player didn’t take the news of Moawad’s passing lightly. Since his death, Wilson and his famous wife Ciara, have mourned over the untimely death of their friend. Recently, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gave a tribute to his dear friend.
Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
The Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves in last place of the AFC North holding a 1-3 record on the season. Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t look like the franchise quarterback he used to be. It seems injuries and age have finally caught up to the 18-year veteran. It’s time to evaluate two possible Steelers quarterback replacements for the 2021 season.
Since he was dropped by the New England Patriots prior to the 2021 season, former league MVP Cam Newton has still yet to find a new NFL home. But some news from earlier this week could lead to a change on that front sometime in the very near future. On...
Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took a shot at the Steelers after beating the Patriots, even if it wasn’t fully intentional. Sometimes, we just say the wrong thing. It’s a classic case of going on autopilot, which Brown seems to do often at press conferences after a long, grinding football game.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
The Steelers got a much-needed win over Denver this week with a bye week and a showdown with Cleveland coming up after their home contest with Seattle on Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks are playing poorly and just lost Russell Wilson for 4-6 weeks. While the Steelers should be favored in this particular matchup, they definitely can’t afford to look past Pete Carroll’s crew from the Emerald City. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the flagship morning show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.
Mike Tirico to Call Seahawks-Steelers with Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya. Maria Taylor Hosts Football Night in America with Tony Dungy, Drew Brees, Chris Simms and Mike Florio; Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison On Site from Heinz Field. Football Night in America Begins at 7 p.m. ET; Followed by 8:20...
–Cleveland held off Denver 17-14. The Browns were without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Case Keenum threw for 199 yards and a touchdown in the game. D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards as the Browns were also without running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Pittsburgh Steelers visit Cleveland October...
Saints' Cam Jordan joined Saints News Network to talk about the season so far, what the bye week looked like, what things could look like when the defensive line gets back to full strength, and the upcoming game against the Seahawks.
Comments / 0