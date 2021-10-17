Steelers to Host Seahawks

The Steelers got a much-needed win over Denver this week with a bye week and a showdown with Cleveland coming up after their home contest with Seattle on Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks are playing poorly and just lost Russell Wilson for 4-6 weeks. While the Steelers should be favored in this particular matchup, they definitely can’t afford to look past Pete Carroll’s crew from the Emerald City. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the flagship morning show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO