The Galaxy S22 is now in our sights as the next major phone to look forward to with the iPhone 13 already available and the Pixel 6 launching October 19. As with most flagships these days, the rumor mill has been hitting the Galaxy S22 hard for a few months already, with leaked renders and specs helping to paint a picture of what we will get from Samsung's next flagships. Note fans, in particular, will want to pay attention to possible changes to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO