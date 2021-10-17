CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCS Recaps: Riley’s Rockets Propel Atlanta to Walkoff; Red Sox Have Grand Time (x2) in Game 2

By Shaker Samman
baseballprospectus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston had a problem stopping Boston's offense, while the Bravos...

www.baseballprospectus.com

FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB
CBS Boston

5-Month Old ‘Fenway Baby’ Becomes Crowd Favorite At Red Sox Game

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Red Sox’s youngest fans stole the show at Fenway Park on Monday night. Five-month-old Giovanni, who is now known as “Fenway Baby,” had fans cheering. Mom Kaitlyn and Dad Antonio Cali say this wasn’t baby Giovanni’s first game, but it was the most memorable so far. “When we were in the row, we had a great presence behind us, we had a great group of people behind us, they were super, super nice,” Antonio explained. “Right around the fourth, they started chanting ‘we want the baby.'” “We’re dancing and we just held him up like, ‘hey, here’s...
MLB
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Christian Vázquez on walkoff homer: ‘Somebody needs to do it and take charge there. And I did it’

BOSTON — Christian Vázquez watched carefully as Rays rookie Luis Patiño pitched to J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe, the first two batters of the 13th inning. Patiño threw two four-seam fastballs to Martinez who flied out to center on the second pitch of his at-bat. Patiño then started off Hunter Renfroe, who walked, with three four-seam fastballs.
MLB
clnsmedia.com

Red Sox React To Walkoff Win vs Rays in Game 3

BOSTON , MA — Nick Pivetta, Hunter Renfroe and Kyle Schwarber spoke to the media after the Boston Red Sox 6-4 extra inning win on Sunday,. Boston has won each of the last 2 games after dropping the series opener. Tonight was the Sox’ first Postseason walk-off win since Game...
MLB
MLive.com

Red Sox vs. Rays - ALDS Game 4 (10/11/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

(Red Sox lead 2-1) When: Monday, October 11. Where: Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.) Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream. It was a wild night in Boston in game three. The BoSox and Rays traded runs throughout the first nine innnings, but extras were going to be needed to decide a winner. The battle would be drawn out until the 13th inning. In the top-half, the Rays came close to scoring when Kevin Kiermaier drove a line-drive off the right-field wall, hitting Boston right fielder Hunter Renfroe and going over the wall. The umpires ended up ruiling it a ground rule double, forcing Yandy Diaz, who crossed home plate, back to third.
MLB
CBS Boston

The Red Sox Have Won Every ALCS Game 6 They’ve Played In

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will play the Houston Astros in a must-win Game 6 in the ALCS on Friday night. Boston has lost two straight games in the series, and now must win two straight on the road if they want the season to continue. The odds are not great for Boston, but the Red Sox have a history of pulling out Game 6 wins in the ALCS. A really good history. The Red Sox are 6-0 overall in previous ALCS Game 6 matchups. Of course, past success means absolutely nothing for the 2021 Boston Red Sox. But for a...
MLB
985thesportshub.com

WATCH: Red Sox advance to ALCS on Hernandez walkoff

The Boston Red Sox have advanced to the American League Championship Series after a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALDS. Enrique Hernandez smacked a sac fly to left field in the bottom of the ninth, which was more than enough to score pinch runner Danny Santana to secure the walkoff win.
MLB
NBC Connecticut

Red Sox Advance to ALCS on Walkoff Victory Over Rays

Kiké Hernández delivered Boston's second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. After winning Game 3 of their best-of-five AL...
MLB
arcamax.com

Rays' season ends with walkoff loss to Red Sox

BOSTON — The banner marking the American League East division championship will be hung at Tropicana Field next April, and there will be other mementos and lasting memories from the 100-win regular season that was the most successful in Rays’ history. But the primary, and pretty much only, goal was...
MLB
survivinggrady.com

It’s a Good Time to Love the Red Sox and Excitement

This has been an interesting season to say the least, complete with a stumbling out of the gate against the Orioles, a summer surge, a late-season swoon, and a literal race to the finish line. But now, after all that bullshit, the Red Sox actually find themselves in an ideal spot: tied 1-1 against the powerhouse Rays and needing to just win two games at Fenway.
MLB

