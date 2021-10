(The Center Square) – In the 2020 election, U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-New Mexico, lost to Republican Yvette Herrell in a district whose residents are reliant on oil and gas for survival. Despite trying to promote herself as a pro-oil and natural gas representative, Torres couldn’t shake off the effects of the anti-fossil fuel movement that has been incorporated in Democratic policies and is being pushed by the Biden administration.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO