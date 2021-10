The Alabama Crimson Tide have their backs against the wall after two quarters of their matchup against Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday at College Station. The Aggies started the game like a house on fire, as they outscored Nick Saban’s boys in the first period, 17-7. They did it again the second quarter, 7-3, to put Alabama in a territory it’s never been in before since Saban took over the program in 2007.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO