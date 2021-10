It was a harrowing victory at Gillette Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys, who outlasted the New England Patriots with a 35-29 overtime victory punctuated by a 35-yard walk-off touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb. The final knockout punch came after the Cowboys overcame a mountain of adversity over the course of four quarters preceding the extra session, with quite a bit of it being self-inflicted while others arrived by way of controversial officiating, i.e., calls, non-calls and replay decisions the Cowboys feel weren't always on the up-and-up -- running back Ezekiel Elliott taking the lead in criticizing what he saw in Foxborough.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO