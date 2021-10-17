Your 3 Day Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will start off with areas of frost again, possibly in the Champlain Valley as well. The rest of the day is looking good, with mostly sunny skies, followed by increasing clouds late. It will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 50s. A warm front will then bring rain Sunday night, which will continue most of Monday. A half inch or more of rain is expected. After a brief lull Monday evening, the low pressure will bring additional rain Monday night and Tuesday, which could be moderate to heavy at times. We’ll keep you updated.

