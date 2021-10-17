Your 3 Day Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
desotocountynewsroom.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be sunny with a high of 71 and a low tonight of 47. Winds will be from...

www.desotocountynewsroom.com

Axton (VA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Axton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Axton: Saturday, October 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 25: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms
AXTON, VA
Hernando (MS) Weather Channel

Hernando Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hernando: Saturday, October 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, October 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, October 25: Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear
HERNANDO, MS
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will start off with areas of frost again, possibly in the Champlain Valley as well. The rest of the day is looking good, with mostly sunny skies, followed by increasing clouds late. It will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 50s. A warm front will then bring rain Sunday night, which will continue most of Monday. A half inch or more of rain is expected. After a brief lull Monday evening, the low pressure will bring additional rain Monday night and Tuesday, which could be moderate to heavy at times. We’ll keep you updated.
BURLINGTON, VT
WHIZ

7 Day Forecast

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely and a storm possible in the afternoon. High of 64°. Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain expected. High of 66°. Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 55°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 60°. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High of 60°. Friday:...
