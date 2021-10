Before it was time for the grandkids to go back to school (or not, ya never know) we were invited by our son and his wife for the seven of us to take a trip. We had heard of a place called Broken Bow in Oklahoma and Brad and Amy had been there years ago BO (Before Offspring). Although I thought the name sounded rather bleak, everyone I’d talked to gave it rave reviews. So after some investigation we booked three nights through Airbnb at a quaint cabin in the woods. It was perfect for our needs and clean as a whistle. It was a short three hour drive from home and included a stop at Buc-ee’s in both directions. I mean what would any road trip be without a stop at a Buc-ee’s?

