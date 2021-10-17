CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Sees Rash of Worker Strikes Through 2021

By Alex Keenan
 6 days ago
We can all agree that the past year and a half has been more taxing than most in about every way it can be, a statement no truer than for Colorado’s blue-collar workers. In fact, the Centennial State has experienced three labor union strikes this year, and narrowly avoided a fourth...

Related
republic-online.com

John Deere workers go on strike

About 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers union went on strike against John Deere after rejecting proposed wage deal. CNN's Alison Kosik reports.
LABOR ISSUES
wmay.com

Workers Strike At Illinois-Based Deere And Company

Illinois-based Deere and Company has been hit by a strike, with more than 10,000 workers walking off the job in Illinois and other states. It’s the first strike in 35 years against the farm equipment manufacturer based in Moline. Deere had offered a contract that would have delivered raises of five- to six-percent, but workers are demanding more after putting in long hours during the pandemic… and because a worker shortage makes their labor more valuable.
MOLINE, IL
CBS News

Entertainment employees may join thousands of Americans on strike as workers see chance to "flex their muscles"

Amy Thurlow said she sometimes works 80 hours a week as a writers' assistant in Hollywood — a job that makes just over state minimum wage. She's a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, a union with around 60,000 of some of the most essential workers in entertainment, like camera operators and set designers, who could all strike on Monday.
LABOR ISSUES
kurv.com

U.S. Seeing Large Number Of Strikes

Over 100-thousand U.S. union workers are on strike or threatening to strike. About ten-thousand members of the United Auto Workers are on strike against John Deere after the union rejected a wage deal with the farm equipment company. They join two-thousand New York hospital workers and 14-hundred Kellogg plant workers in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee already on strike. Meanwhile, about 60-thousand production workers in Hollywood plan to go on strike Monday if they can’t reach a deal with producers. And more than 24-thousand Kaiser Permanente nurses and other health care workers in Oregon and California may strike after contract negotiations have failed so far.
PROTESTS
94.3 The X

Denver and Northern Colorado See Big Increase In $100k+ Salaries

Are you looking to up your pay in the state of Colorado? There has been an influx of six-figure salaries in Colorado over the last five years. According to Stessa, many cities across the United States have been a significant increase in six-figure salaries over the course of the past five years. Stessa states that less than one percent of the workforce earned more than $100,000 per year two decades ago. In 2015 3.8 percent of the workforce in the United States were earning paychecks that put them over the $100,000 mark.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

On National Latina Equal Pay Day, Latina Worker In Colorado Shares ‘Frustrating’ Experiences

(CBS4) – Oct. 21 is National Latina Equal Pay Day. It’s a day that’s meant to shine light on the wage gap, and experts say it’s recognized on this day because research shows it takes 10 extra months on average for a Latina working full-time to earn what the average white man earns in a year in the United States. Andreea Aguado, who’s a young professional in Denver, says she has experienced wage discrimination in the past. “I find myself being frustrated a lot,” Aguado told CBS4. “I was paid at minimum wage with a bachelor’s degrees starting, when I know for...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Strikes#Labor Union#Union Workers#The Centennial State#Iatse#Cnn#9news#Dia#Aurora Nabisco
KRDO

Postal worker shot, killed in northern Colorado neighborhood

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a postal worker in northern Colorado. The Times-Call reports the worker was shot in front of a group of neighborhood mailboxes in southwest Longmont on Wednesday afternoon. The male suspect was seen fleeing the area wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and a blue mask. A shelter in place order was issued for the neighborhood but has since been lifted. Several schools in the area also were placed on secure status but have since returned to normal operations.
COLORADO STATE
Muscatine Journal

UAW strike is underway; Deere without 10k workers

Deere & Co. workers are officially on strike. According to the local 281 United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America’s (UAW) Facebook page, union representatives did not come to a tentative agreement with Deere by the hard strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Talks between UAW and Deere...
LABOR ISSUES
KQED

Hollywood Production Workers Set Strike Date

About 60,000 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees are threatening to strike next Monday if they can’t reach an agreement with studios over such issues as working conditions and more reasonable hours. IATSE represents a wide range of Hollywood’s workforce from cinematographers and editors to make up artists and script coordinators.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
This Is Reno

Negotiations resume in bus worker strike

Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) officials today announced negotiations between Keolis North America, RTC’s bus contractor, and Teamsters Local 533, will resume Monday. Teamsters walked off the job for the second time this year on Sept. 27 — nearly three weeks ago. “It’s been a rough go,” said RTC...
RENO, NV
