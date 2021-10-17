Second vaccination event at Albany Civic Center was a success

The Fort Myers Home & Remodeling Show returns to the Lee Civic Center next weekend. Nearly 100 vendors and contractors, the majority of them locally owned, will be there on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 through 31, to sell their wares, whether it be floors and doors, spas and pools, remodeling of kitchen and bathroom, and landscaping and patios and so much more. The show takes place Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $6 with kids coming in for free. There also will be free parking.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO