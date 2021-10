CEO at Bazaarvoice, the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions. The past 18 months have taken their toll on our mental health. A big part of that was due to the pandemic and remote working, as many people began working longer hours and taking fewer breaks. But Covid-19 wasn’t the only cause of people’s stress and anxiety. In the U.S., we’ve witnessed some terrible acts of social injustice, and that has been really challenging for many people personally, professionally, physically, mentally and emotionally.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO