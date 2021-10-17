Finland's WOLFTOPIA Share New Single "Wash The Spears"; Debut Album To Be Released In December

After the announcement of their upcoming album and the release of single “Good Night On Earth” Eels have released the music video for the track. The song will be appearing on the band’s upcoming fourteenth studio album Extreme Witchcraft, which will be released on January 28 via PIAS Records and the band’s own E Works Records. The video follows lead singer as a TV head with the body of what seems to be some sort of tree walking around various sets. The overall 90s aesthetic matches the song itself, which mxdwn writer Michelle Leidecker calls a “rock single including the distorted guitars, a straight drum beat and hoarse vocals. The song has an overall optimistic feel despite the lyrics themselves. The sentiment of ‘Once upon a time, mom and dad felt fine/ Thought it was fine for a birth/ Ever since then the trouble never ends/ But it’s a good night on earth,’” encompasses the melancholy of being somewhere you might not want to be, but making the best of it nonetheless.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO