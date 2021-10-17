CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Finland's WOLFTOPIA Share New Single "Wash The Spears"; Debut Album To Be Released In December

bravewords.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Wash The Spears" is the new single from the upcoming debut album, Ways Of The Pack by Finnish melodic death metal band Wolftopia, due out on December 17th via Inverse Records. The writing process for "Wash The Spears" started with the main riff. The catchy rhythm and the chord...

bravewords.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paste Magazine

Black Country, New Road Announce New Album, Share Single

Black Country, New Road rung in 2021 with the release of their debut album For the first time, becoming critical darlings all over the world. Today (Oct. 12), they go two for two with the announcement of their forthcoming album Ants From Up There, set for release on Feb. 4, 2022, via Ninja Tune.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Quiet Bison Announces Debut Album With Brand New Single “Blight”

Portland-based producer, Quiet Bison, has captured the attention of the entire industry including us here at TSIS with his unique ability to transcend genres and traditional labels. He’s had a busy year with a number of releases that we’ve loved and has just announced that he’s working on his debut album, DAWN. The first single off the album is “Blight” which is out now via Ultra.
MUSIC
985theriver.com

Vanilla Fudge’s Mark Stein releasing debut solo album, ‘There’s a Light,’ in November; listen to lead single now

Mark Stein, lead singer and keyboardist of the veteran psychedelic rock band Vanilla Fudge, will release his debut solo album, There’s a Light, on November 26. Stein recorded the album during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was inspired by the health crisis and other issues the U.S. and the world have been facing — including social unrest, racial disparity and political conflicts — to put together collection of songs offering such themes as hope, unity and redemption.
MUSIC
JamBase

Band Of Horses Announce New Album ‘Things Are Great’ & Share Single

Band of Horses will release a new studio album entitled Things Are Great via BMG on January 21, 2022. Today, the band unveiled “Crutch,” the lead single from their sixth studio album and first since 2016’s Why Are You OK. The current Band Of Horses lineup consists of band founder/frontman...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Jordan
bravewords.com

GODHEAD MACHINERY Releases "Monotheistic Enslavement" Single / Video; New Album Artwork And Tracklist Revealed

November 26, 2021 will see Swedish black / death metal heavyweights Godhead Machinery release their forthcoming studio album, Monotheistic Enslavement, through Black Lion Records. Founded in 2014 by Kail Karlsson (formerly in Swedish black metal band Misericordia ), Godhead Machinery's forthcoming album will take a darker path compared to their...
MUSIC
JamBase

Fruit Bats Announce Rarities Compilation Album & Shares New Single ‘Rips Me Up’

Fruit Bats, singer-songwriter Eric D. Johnson’s long-running project, will release a 20th anniversary rarities and favorites compilation, Sometimes a Cloud Is Just a Cloud: Slow Growers, Sleeper Hits And Lost Songs (2001–2021) on January 28 via Merge Records. Fruit Bats also shared the album’s new single, “Rips Me Up.”. Johnson...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Eels Share New Fuzzed-Out Single “Good Night on Earth” From Upcoming New Album

After the announcement of their upcoming album and the release of single “Good Night On Earth” Eels have released the music video for the track. The song will be appearing on the band’s upcoming fourteenth studio album Extreme Witchcraft, which will be released on January 28 via PIAS Records and the band’s own E Works Records. The video follows lead singer as a TV head with the body of what seems to be some sort of tree walking around various sets. The overall 90s aesthetic matches the song itself, which mxdwn writer Michelle Leidecker calls a “rock single including the distorted guitars, a straight drum beat and hoarse vocals. The song has an overall optimistic feel despite the lyrics themselves. The sentiment of ‘Once upon a time, mom and dad felt fine/ Thought it was fine for a birth/ Ever since then the trouble never ends/ But it’s a good night on earth,’” encompasses the melancholy of being somewhere you might not want to be, but making the best of it nonetheless.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

American Teeth Shares New Single “Kickflip” – Debut Album Coming Soon

American Teeth, the alter ego of musical artist ego of Elijah Noll, who collaborates alongside producer Colin Brittain (All Time Low, A Day To Remember, One Ok Rock, Papa Roach, Sueco) has dropped a new single, “Kickflip.” The track comes of their just announced debut full-length album We Should Be Having Fun, releasing on October 29th, 2021 via Fearless Records. Listen to the track now!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spears#Inverse Records#Bass Rrb
bravewords.com

LAND OF GYPSIES Featuring Former GREAT WHITE Frontman TERRY ILOUS To Release Self-Titled Debut Album In December; "Shattered" Music Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the release of the self-titled debut album from Land Of Gypsies, on December 10. Today, the band, featuring vocalist Terry Ilous, gives fans their first look at the album with the release of the single and video for the track, "Shattered". Watch the video below, and pre-order/save Land Of Gypsies here.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females Announces New Solo Album Peace Meter Releases First Single “White Dove”

Screaming Females guitarist and vocalist Marissa Paternoster has announced a solo album titled Peace Meter, which will be released on December 3 of this year via Don Giovanni Records. This is not Paternoster’s first solo release ever as she has released a number of singles under stage name Noun, however, this will be the first release under her name. Alongside the announcement for the upcoming album, Paternoster has released lead singer “White Dove” across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp.
MUSIC
Sub Pop Records

Suki Waterhouse “Moves” New Single Debuts Today - Track to Appear on Forthcoming Album to be Released via Sub Pop in 2022

Suki Waterhouse has released a brand-new single, “Moves” which comes with a visually stunning video directed by Cameron McCool. The track is the first to be released off her forthcoming full-length album, due out in 2022 via Sub Pop. “Moves” is Executive Produced by Grammy-Nominated Producer & Songwriter Brad Cook (Bon Iver, War On Drugs, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee). “Moves” is accompanied by companion track “My Mind,” a song that shows off Suki’s beautiful, airy vocals.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Music
deephouseamsterdam.com

Parallels release first track from debut album

The Kitchen is first single from A Day At LP by Parallels and is released 14th October via Klassified. The Kitchen is the first single from Parallells’ album “A Day At”. They invite their audience on a sonic expedition where eclectic sounds from a specific location provide the rhythmic foundation for each track. This one takes place in the French restaurant Le Quai des Artistes. Through the lyrics and music the two brothers tell the story of a chef and his secret recipe of life.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Speedy Ortiz Unveil Horror Movie-Inspired New Video For New Single “Cutco” Announce Reissue of Debut Album The Death of Speedy Ortiz

Ten years ago, in 2011, Sadie Dupuis recorded the first album under the moniker Speedy Ortiz, The Death of Speedy Ortiz. Being a one-woman band back then, she played and recorded all the instruments herself. A lot has changed since then, and now, Speedy Ortiz is no longer a solo project but a whole band. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, the band will re-release the debut along with their EP Cop Kicker. Together with some bonus tracks, the entire album is named The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker …Forever, which is set to be released on November 12t via Carpark Records.
ROCK MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Qrion shares third album single ‘Proud,’ debuts new Triple J mix

Striking straight out of left field, Qrion has taken fans on a new sonic journey. Sampling a hook from The Impressions’ 1964 hit, “I’m So Proud” for her latest voyage, the melodic queen follows her last two album singles, “11-11” and Your Love,” with funky house spin, “Proud.”. Building from...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

Finnish Stoner Rock Band ALKEMIA Release Debut Single "Unida"

Helsinki-based stoner rock band Alkemia have released their first single, "Unida" which also includes the B-side, "Kääntöpuoli". The single was released via Inverse Records on October 19th. Frontman Erno Kangasluoma: "'Unida' is one of the first songs that we worked on as a group. The feeling of the song is...
ROCK MUSIC
bravewords.com

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR To Release "Weep When You Die" Single In November

"Weep When You Die" is the anthemic new single from Gothenburg’s leading exponents of street metal, Hardcore Superstar. The single is set to be released on all digital platforms on November 5 via Golden Robot Records (for USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South America only). Pre-save/pre-order here. Rejoicing in...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy