Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Broke ‘A Few Ribs,’ Now ‘At Home + Resting’ After Stage Fall

By Philip Trapp
 14 days ago
UPDATE (Oct. 18): Motley Crue have confirmed that Vince Neil broke "a few ribs" after falling offstage during a solo performance at the Monsters on the Mountain festival. He is now "back home and resting" after the incident. Motley Crue singer Vince Neil was injured when he fell off...

Rocker Vince Neil Breaks Ribs In Fall From Stage During Festival

Calling Dr. Feelgood… 60-year-old rocker Vine Neil broke his ribs Friday night after falling off the stage onto concrete. He was performing at the Monsters in the Mountain Fest in Pigeon Forge, Tenn Video shows Neil walking to the front of the stage, but apparently he didn’t notice a small gap in the stage. He was encouraging the crowd to clap when he dropped out of view. “The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” the singer’s bassist, Dana Strum, told the crowd. He added that Neil “can’t breathe” and will be “dealt with medically.” Neil is best known as the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, a heavy metal band formed in Los Angeles in 1981. Mötley Crüe has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, including seven platinum or multi-platinum certifications, and nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 Billboard 200 chart. That total includes 1989’s Dr. Feelgood Mötley Crüe’s only album to reach number one.
Motley Crue Makes Stadium Tour Decision Following Frontman Vince Neil's Stage Accident

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is confident that the group's massive stadium tour will not be postponed again, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tour, which will also feature Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, has already been postponed twice because of the pandemic. It is now scheduled to start in June 2022. The tour could be in jeopardy again after Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil broke multiple ribs when he fell from the stage during a solo show in Pidgeon Forge, Tennessee.
