Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Broke ‘A Few Ribs,’ Now ‘At Home + Resting’ After Stage Fall

Calling Dr. Feelgood… 60-year-old rocker Vine Neil broke his ribs Friday night after falling off the stage onto concrete. He was performing at the Monsters in the Mountain Fest in Pigeon Forge, Tenn Video shows Neil walking to the front of the stage, but apparently he didn’t notice a small gap in the stage. He was encouraging the crowd to clap when he dropped out of view. “The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” the singer’s bassist, Dana Strum, told the crowd. He added that Neil “can’t breathe” and will be “dealt with medically.” Neil is best known as the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, a heavy metal band formed in Los Angeles in 1981. Mötley Crüe has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, including seven platinum or multi-platinum certifications, and nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 Billboard 200 chart. That total includes 1989’s Dr. Feelgood Mötley Crüe’s only album to reach number one.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO