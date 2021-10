South London risers Bears In Trees are apparently billed as a “dirtbag boy band,” and we’re not too familiar with the gents to confirm or deny such an accusation. But what we can do is offer a healthy endorsement of their rousing new single “I’m Doing Push-Ups,” which over the weekend (October 9) got the official music video treatment. The track is a sterling mix of Cool Britannia-era ’90s vibes with the type of detached cool vibes that made indie so interesting a million years ago, and the video, well we can’t take our bedroom eyes off it. This is the guitar-pop we need as we get ready to send 2021 out to the woodshed.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO