Where is it we heard or read that lying was a sin? Perhaps we heard it in a sermon by a Catholic priest or perhaps we read it in a book called The Holy Bible. In any event lying, in the not too distant past, was a sin. And then Donald Trump came along and not only did he lie with almost every breath, but so many of his followers substantiated his lies. Reminds us of the old saying, “He lies and his friends swear to it.”

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO