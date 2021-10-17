Who will Astros start in ALCS Game 4? Here are five options for Houston following Luis Garcia's knee injury

Garcia exited Saturday's game against Boston with right knee discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Garcia gave up a grand slam in the first inning and had another run charged to his line after he walked the leadoff man in the second inning before exiting. The good news for the Astros is that he isn't dealing with an arm problem. If the knee issue passes quickly, the fact that he exited early could in theory leave him able to return within the next few days, but it's possible the injury is serious enough that he'll have to be removed from the roster.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO