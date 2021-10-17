CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will Astros start in ALCS Game 4? Here are five options for Houston following Luis Garcia's knee injury

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Astros lost Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday to the Boston Red Sox by a 9-5 margin (box score), thereby evening the best-of-seven series at 1-1 as the setting shifts to Fenway Park. More damaging to the Astros than the loss itself is what Game...

New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa has message for Ryan Tepera after cheating allegations

Carlos Correa had a message for Ryan Tepera after Correa’s Houston Astros knocked Tepera’s Chicago White Sox out of the playoffs on Tuesday. Correa’s Astros won Game 4 of their ALDS with the White Sox 10-1 in Chicago on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Astros had 10 runs on 14 hits in the game. Correa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Pummeled by ChiSox

Garcia took a no-decision Sunday in the Astros' 12-6 loss to the White Sox in Game 3 of the ALDS after giving up five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings. Garcia looked to be in strong position for a win after he...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Diagnosed with knee discomfort

Garcia exited Saturday's game against Boston with right knee discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Garcia gave up a grand slam in the first inning and had another run charged to his line after he walked the leadoff man in the second inning before exiting. The good news for the Astros is that he isn't dealing with an arm problem. If the knee issue passes quickly, the fact that he exited early could in theory leave him able to return within the next few days, but it's possible the injury is serious enough that he'll have to be removed from the roster.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Here's how you can buy Astros vs Red Sox ALCS Game 1 tickets

After handily taking care of the Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series (winning 3-1), the Astros will face off against the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series. Following the 10-1 domination of the White Sox in a decisive Game 4, the Astros look to take an early lead in Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 15 on their home turf.
MLB
Click2Houston.com

Astros fans, Here’s what to expect at Games 1 & 2 of the ALCS

The Houston Astros have announced details of the festivities planned for Games One and Two of the American League Championship Series. The series against the Boston Red Sox begins with back to back games Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park. 🔒 Insiders, Win tickets to see the Astros play...
NFL
expressnews.com

Chris Sale to start for Red Sox vs. Astros in Game 1 of ALCS

Chris Sale, who in returning from Tommy John surgery didn't pitch for the Red Sox until Aug. 14, will start Game 1 of the American League Championship for Boston, manager Alex Cora announced Thursday. Before his surgery, Sale was for years one of the game's premier lefthanders. He went 5-1...
MLB
providencejournal.com

Here's the ALCS schedule between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros

The Boston Red Sox will face the Houston Astros in the 2021 American League Championship Series, after the Astros finished their division series against the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 rout in Game 4 on Tuesday. The ALCS will pit Red Sox manager Alex Cora against the team which...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Exits with trainer

Garcia was removed from Game 2 of the ALCS against the Red Sox on Saturday with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The nature and severity of Garcia's injury aren't yet clear, but he left the game with no outs in the top of the second inning after a visit with trainers. He allowed four runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two in one inning prior to his removal.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Throws bullpen, not out for ALCS

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Garcia (knee) threw a bullpen session and is "feeling a lot better," Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Garcia, who started Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox in Game 2 of the ALCS, labored through one inning (33 pitches) and was charged with five earned runs before departing with right knee discomfort. His ability to get back on the mound a day later suggests that Garcia avoided a major issue, and while Baker said the team isn't considering removing the right-hander from the ALCS roster, it's unclear what role he'll have moving forward. Because Jake Odorizzi was needed in long relief Saturday due to Garcia's early exit, the Astros will need to break in a new starter for Tuesday's Game 4 in Boston. Baker mentioned Zack Greinke as a potential candidate to step in and fill the opening.
MLB
NESN

Here Are Red Sox-Astros Pitching Matchups For ALCS Games 1 And 2

Both the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros have shared what their starting rotation will look like for the first two games of the upcoming American League Championship Series. So what should we expect from Games 1 and 2?. Alex Cora revealed Thursday that Chris Sale will get the...
MLB
SportsGrid

Jose Urquidy will start Game 3 of the ALCS for the Astros

Jose Urquidy will start Game 3 of the American League Championship Series for the Astros, Joe Morosi of MLB Network reports. The Astros won Game 1 and will have Luis Garcia on the hill for Game 2. The good news for the Astros and Urquidy is they will go into Game 3 with no worse than a split in the first two games. The bad news is that the team will be asking quite a bit out of Urquidy to make his first start of the postseason in Fenway Park. Urquidy was supposed to start Game 4 versus the White Sox but lost that opportunity when the game was rained out. Lance McCullers (forearm) took his spot when the game was pushed off a day.
MLB

