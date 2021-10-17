Who will Astros start in ALCS Game 4? Here are five options for Houston following Luis Garcia's knee injury

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Garcia (knee) threw a bullpen session and is "feeling a lot better," Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Garcia, who started Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox in Game 2 of the ALCS, labored through one inning (33 pitches) and was charged with five earned runs before departing with right knee discomfort. His ability to get back on the mound a day later suggests that Garcia avoided a major issue, and while Baker said the team isn't considering removing the right-hander from the ALCS roster, it's unclear what role he'll have moving forward. Because Jake Odorizzi was needed in long relief Saturday due to Garcia's early exit, the Astros will need to break in a new starter for Tuesday's Game 4 in Boston. Baker mentioned Zack Greinke as a potential candidate to step in and fill the opening.
