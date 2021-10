Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba has become one of the most popular Shonen franchises the world over, so it's no surprise to see that it is getting its first video game from the creators at Cyber Connect, who were responsible for the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm games. With this new entry into the world of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, the publishers are able to create a jaw-dropping experience in some respects, while fumbling the ball when it comes to some of the nitty-gritty aspects of the gameplay itself.

