Sardis, MS

Local police officer loses life from car wreck while off-duty, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A Sardis Police officer is dead after a car crash, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The department said 27-year-old Courtney Pride of Batesville, Mississippi died around 7 a.m. on Saturday when his 2016 Ford Mustang ran off of Green River Rd. in Tunica County, Mississippi and collided with several trees.

Police Officer Courtney Pride Sardis Police Officer Courtney Pride was killed while off-duty on Saturday morning. (PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Officer Pride died on Green River Rd. at the scene of that crash, officials confirm.

The crash happened in front of the Wendys going Northbound.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Pride was a member of the Sardis Police Department. The department of public safety said he was also a member of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office posted a heartfelt message on their Facebook Sunday morning about the officer killed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Sardis Police Officer Courtney Pride. Officer Pride tragically lost his life in a off duty car wreck yesterday morning. Please pray for his family, friends and for the Sardis Police Department as they deal with the lost of Officer Pride,” the post read.

Officials said Pride was not on duty at the time.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

©2021 Cox Media Group

